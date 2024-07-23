Submit Release
Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga briefs media on state of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa, 24 Jul

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga, and the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Mr Thami Ntuli together with the Good Man Foundation, will be briefing members of the media on the State of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide in South Africa.

The Details of the Briefing are as follows:

Date: 24 July 2024
Time: 08:30-10:00
Venue Durban City Hall

The Good Man Foundation will also outline actions planned for the upcoming civil society and the private sector men-led march 

Media Enquiries:
Director Communications Cassius Selala 
Tel: 060 534 0672
 

