Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga briefs media on state of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa, 24 Jul

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga, and the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Mr Thami Ntuli together with the Good Man Foundation, will be briefing members of the media on the State of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide in South Africa.

The Details of the Briefing are as follows:

Date: 24 July 2024

Time: 08:30-10:00

Venue Durban City Hall

The Good Man Foundation will also outline actions planned for the upcoming civil society and the private sector men-led march

Media Enquiries:

Director Communications Cassius Selala

Tel: 060 534 0672

