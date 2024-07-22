Afghanistan: Stable electricity supply elevates health care at Mirwais Regional Hospital

Hafiz Fida Mohammad, a laboratory technician at the hospital, shared, “Our laboratories conduct 48,000 to 58,000 examinations monthly. Previously, frequent power cuts would shut down our machines and we would lose valuable time inconveniencing our patients. Now, with a steady power supply, we can manage even increased patient load efficiently.”

The ICRC provided vital support to the Mirwais Regional Hospital from 1996 to 2023. This comprehensive assistance encompassed the provision of medicines, salaries, training, and the rehabilitation of infrastructure and medical equipment, ensuring the hospital's capacity to deliver critical care to its patients. The ICRC’s fuel donations — 270,000 liters in 2021, 414,000 liters in 2022, and 306,550 liters in 2023 — were crucial during power cuts in the hospital. However, with the new energy projects eliminating the need for diesel generators, the hospital’s carbon footprint has been reduced remarkably, by an average of 30 tonnes per month.