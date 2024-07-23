LegalMente AI and InCorp Join Forces to Democratize Legal Assistance with AI
This affiliation between LegalMente AI and InCorp is an indication of the future of AI in enhancing the legal solutions landscape.SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LegalMente AI, a leading provider of AI-augmented legal assistance and a One Stop Legal AI Shop™, announced that the company has signed a memorandum of understanding with InCorp, the Premier Registered Agent Service™ and trusted leader in business formation and compliance services. This new development signifies LegalMente AI's growing presence in the legal tech industry.
According to LegalMente AI’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Legal Counsel, José Padilla: “This collaboration will position LegalMente AI to lead one of the fastest growing areas of legal solutions in the U.S.”
LegalMente AI’s Chief Technology Officer and Chief Data Scientist, Douglas Davila-Pestana, had this to say: “This new integration with a large, well-known, and respected organization will demonstrate how we innovate on products that are pro-small business, pro-growth, and that help those with less resources get ahead.”
InCorp Recognizes LegalMente AI's Innovative Vision with Legal Technology
This affiliation between LegalMente AI and InCorp is an indication of the future of AI in enhancing the legal solutions landscape. This move positions LegalMente AI as a frontrunner in making legal assistance more accessible and affordable for entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes.
Both LegalMente AI and InCorp are dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs with innovative, cost-effective solutions. Stay tuned for future announcements as this collaboration unfolds!
About InCorp
Founded in 1998 with their headquarters in Las Vegas, NV, InCorp has a well-established reputation for providing business formation services and national registered agent services in all 50 states, the District of Columbia (DC), Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Learn more about InCorp at: https://www.incorp.com
About LegalMente AI
LegalMente AI, based in San Antonio, TX, is a free platform that uses AI to create a One Stop Legal AI Shop for entrepreneurs, small-to-medium sized businesses, healthcare, and individuals. They offer tools like their AI-assisted contract review, RedFlag Detection™, and their AI Paralegal, Para™, to help customers with the legal resources they need to thrive, without breaking the bank. Learn more about LegalMente AI at: https://www.legalmente.ai
Douglas Pestana
LegalMente AI
email us here