Acting PM impressed with high school basketball league

Acting Prime Minister Bradley Tovosia is impressed with the recently concluded Honiara High School Basketball league after watching the finals as guest of honor on Sunday.

Hon. Tovosia acknowledged the Honiara Basketball Federation and the participating schools on the league initiative and pledged the Government’s commitment to support the sport of basketball in upcoming competitions.

The Acting Prime Minister further pledged to ensure that Honiara’s current top-class sporting facilities are made available for future high school basketball competitions.

Tovosia said he was encouraged by the level of interest in basketball by high school students with tremendous support from parents who turned up in numbers to provide support for their school teams.

“I encouraged you to continue to work hard in pursuing your dreams because one day you can represent our beloved country in the sport of basketball,” he said.

“We now have top-class facilities and I will ensure that you have access to these facilities for future competitions,” Tovosia added.

Tovosia encouraged students to actively participate in sports to remain healthy from non-communicable diseases which is the number one killer in our country now.

“It is important that we develop a culture of keeping fit and healthy at young age. As a national leader it is my duty to motivate our future leaders and to encourage them to become leaders in the future as well,” Tovosia said.

The Acting Prime Minister further encouraged the Solomon Islands Basketball Federation to establish a more permanent league for students and also to explore pathways for those who wish to pursue basketball at the professional level.

In appreciating the high school league, Tovosia donated a total of SB$10000.00 to the Betikama Adventist College Girls basketball team and the King George VI boys’ basketball team, each taking home SB$5000.00 each.

Both schools were the first runner-up in Sunday’s finals going down to Honiara High School boys’ and girls’ teams.

ENDS///

Acting PM Hon. Bradley Tovosia handsover a cash prize award to Betikama Adventist College Girls Basketball team

Acting PM Hon. Bradley Tovosia hands over a cash prize award to King George VI Boys Basketball team