Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,324 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,292 in the last 365 days.

Acting PM impressed with high school basketball league

Acting PM impressed with high school basketball league

 

Acting Prime Minister Bradley Tovosia is impressed with the recently concluded Honiara High School Basketball league after watching the finals as guest of honor on Sunday.

Hon. Tovosia acknowledged the Honiara Basketball Federation and the participating schools on the league initiative and pledged the Government’s commitment to support the sport of basketball in upcoming competitions.

The Acting Prime Minister further pledged to ensure that Honiara’s current top-class sporting facilities are made available for future high school basketball competitions.

Tovosia said he was encouraged by the level of interest in basketball by high school students with tremendous support from parents who turned up in numbers to provide support for their school teams.

“I encouraged you to continue to work hard in pursuing your dreams because one day you can represent our beloved country in the sport of basketball,” he said.

“We now have top-class facilities and I will ensure that you have access to these facilities for future competitions,” Tovosia added.

Tovosia encouraged students to actively participate in sports to remain healthy from non-communicable diseases which is the number one killer in our country now.

“It is important that we develop a culture of keeping fit and healthy at young age. As a national leader it is my duty to motivate our future leaders and to encourage them to become leaders in the future as well,” Tovosia said.

The Acting Prime Minister further encouraged the Solomon Islands Basketball Federation to establish a more permanent league for students and also to explore pathways for those who wish to pursue basketball at the professional level.

In appreciating the high school league, Tovosia donated a total of SB$10000.00 to the Betikama Adventist College Girls basketball team and the King George VI boys’ basketball team, each taking home SB$5000.00 each.

Both schools were the first runner-up in Sunday’s finals going down to Honiara High School boys’ and girls’ teams.

ENDS///

Acting PM Hon. Bradley Tovosia handsover a cash prize award to Betikama Adventist College Girls Basketball team

Acting PM Hon. Bradley Tovosia hands over a cash prize award to King George VI Boys Basketball team

Members of the KGVI Boys Basketball Team at the Cabinet Conference Room

You just read:

Acting PM impressed with high school basketball league

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more