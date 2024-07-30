Cargo Transportation in Indiana Becomes More Profitable: Tips for Business Growth

Commercial transport at Indy Auto Man Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis

The IAM Indianapolis used car dealer shares the top 5 methods to grow income from cargo transportation.

Cargo transportation can be very profitable if you have a well-thought plan, transparent business scalability, and a reliable vehicle fleet.” — Eugene Gorin, co-founder for Indy Auto Man dealership

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indy Auto Man, a reputable dealership of pre-owned vehicles in Indianapolis, offers an enlarged range of services and a selection of dependable and cost-effective commercial vehicles, including the Ford Transit-250 and T-350, to foster the growth of transportation businesses in Indiana.

According to the Indy Auto Man experts, within the delivery segment, the development can be as fast as you wish:

- with minimal investments, by increasing the staff and introducing shift work while keeping the same vehicle fleet;

- or by multiplying the number of autos and diversifying the delivery services.

"The IAM Commercial Department aims at helping Indiana businesses of all kinds find dependable and cost-effective transportation,” - said Eugeniy Gorin, the IAM co-founder. “We curated a diverse selection of reasonably-priced used cargo van best-sellers from well-known manufacturers to help our customers from Indiana and beyond scale their delivery services beneficially.”

For those at the beginning of their carrier careers, the dealer shares insights on the best ways to make money on transportation.

Method 1: Increasing Cargo Transportation Volume

For private carriers, expansion must be consistent, based on available resources and fleet capabilities. The staff increase will allow using vehicles more efficiently, while the route optimization helps to reduce costs for each delivery. This leads to business margins growth if two conditions are met:

The number of clients is increasing. It is worth using various channels for advertising, classifieds, etc. to expand the customer base.

Existing client base retains. Improving the quality of service will help keep the existing customers. In this case, the reputation of a reliable cargo carrier will work for business prosperity for quite a long time.

Method 2: Expanding the geography of transportation

The second way to grow income from cargo transportation is to increase the number of delivery points. One can earn more by serving clients in other regions and forward goods over long distances, including other states, for example, from Indiana to Kentucky or Illinois. In this case, it is crucial to purchase a reliable vehicle from a reputable dealership for trucks and commercial vans.

Method 3: Growing the fleet

Growing a fleet gives even more benefits since entrepreneurs can control all processes and do without third-party carriers. This requires additional investment but will be profitable in the long run. And here, used cargo vans come in handy, offering the same benefits at less expenses.

Method 4: Working with freight services

One of the promising sources of income for carriers is cargo search services. They help find orders and manage shipments. Working as a contractor of FedEx or Amazon reduces time spent working with clients, optimizes cargo transportation routes thus helping save money on fuel and decrease other costs.

Method 5: Diversification of cargo transportation services

This option allows for expanding the customer base and earning more profit. Involves the provision of various services:

express delivery;

refrigerated transportation;

oversized cargo delivery, etc.

For such delivery services, it is necessary to have appropriate equipment. The Indy Auto Man dealership is a one-stop shop for those looking for high-quality cargo vans and customization options. This multi-brand service station in Indianapolis works during extended hours to perfectly fit the busy schedule of entrepreneurs.

Cargo vans are the most popular class of commercial vehicles. In the first quarter of 2024, over 40 thousand items were sold in the US, with a prevailing number of Ford Transit models.

Ford Transit is the number one choice for the following categories of buyers:

- private entrepreneurs engaged in the transportation of passengers on short intracity or suburban routes;

- forwarders and sales representatives serving retail outlets at a considerable distance from each other;

- cargo carriers accepting orders for the delivery of small-sized furniture and personal belongings;

- drivers of excursion routes and auto couriers;

The high demand for these autos is explained by their versatility and reliability. By adding the affordable prices of the secondary market, every business gets the best option for scalability with minimum investment and maximum benefit.



About Indy Auto Man

Founded in 2008, Indy Auto Man has been consistently providing high-quality used vehicles from American and foreign automakers and deserved recognition backed by prestigious awards like the 2024 Certificate of Excellence from Three Best Rated and the 2023 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer. Their inventory includes vans and trucks from Ford, RAM, Chevy, GMC, Mercedes, and Freightliner. This Indiana dealership offers businesses and individuals advantageous van financing, along with top-notch vehicle customization and repair services. IAM enables new entrepreneurs to access comprehensive support, a seamless car-buying experience, and professional car maintenance.