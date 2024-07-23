Success Story of a German Model in China Delivers a Surprising View of What Life Is Like Behind the Great Wall

My China Story: How I became famous behind the Great Wall

While selling toilet bowls, wedding dresses, and liquor on Chinese television, Armin Lissfeld meets people who pour their hearts out to him.

I arrived with a suitcase full of prejudices, but when I got involved with the foreign culture, it changed my life. China got right under my fingernails.” — Armin Lissfeld

NEW YORK, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the age of 55, German author Armin Lissfeld has experienced a late second career as a model in China, giving him some unusually intimate insights into life in the world's most populous country. "The stories that people share with me are often funny, sometimes tragic, but always exciting because they're so foreign," says Lissfeld.

His new book is titled: My China Story - How I became famous behind the Great Wall. Now available in paperback and Kindle at www.amazon.de/My-China-Story-became-famous/dp/3982648009.

Lissfeld sees the book as an invitation to look at China without judgment. "I want to dispel prejudices, because China is far better than its reputation."

In the West, many people consider China to be a surveillance state where conformity is mandatory. A country full of heartless people who live in megacities and are only interested in money and progress. Deterrent stereotypes.

However, Lissfeld got to know China in a completely different way: open, friendly, loving, and interested. He says it's not unusual for Westerners to visit China and have a similar experience. The people are not at all like what travelers thought.

"I arrived with a suitcase full of prejudices, but when I got involved with the foreign culture, it changed my life. China got right under my fingernails."

While the author had worked as a journalist for 30 years at newspapers and TV stations in Germany, his career took a new turn when he received offers to work as a model. This eventually led him to modeling work in China, where he became a national advertising star.

While he appeared on Chinese TV selling toilet bowls, wedding dresses, and liquor, Lissfeld met local people who poured their hearts out to him. It was as if they didn't often get the chance to talk about their lives. "After a while, I felt like a therapist, and it was so touching that I had to write it down."

In My China Story, men and women of all kinds share their most intimate secrets with the author. It's a rare, personal glimpse at life inside the superpower — a look at the people who touched the author’s heart.

While not a classic travel guide, the book provides inspiring preparation for a trip to China. "Travelers who read my book will have a better understanding of China and its people."

At 245 color pages, My China Story is entertaining and humorous, with lots of interesting and useful information. Filled with funny stories and fascinating insights, the book is unique in its personal, loving perspective that goes well beyond the usual prejudices.