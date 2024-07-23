Submit Release
Elemeno Launches Pilot Just-in-Time Microlearning App to Support NICU Care Teams at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

App promotes interprofessional collaboration and inter-institutional practice standardization

Elemeno provides a platform to leverage our expertise and experience, not only for our own patients but also across our health system and in the community at large.”
— Steven Chin, MD, MSSc
OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemeno Health announced deployment of a workforce empowerment app to support Neonatal ICU teams at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The 12-month pilot aims to align best practices between institutions and unit specific needs for caregivers.

Elemeno is the first of its kind — a staff-centric platform that provides frontline caregivers with a personalized resource hub they can consult for bedside care, 24/7, on any device. Healthcare systems around the country have demonstrated shortened onboarding and training times (over 40%), improved retention (up to 50%), and reduced medical errors and hospital-acquired conditions (up to 75%). “Collectively, the healthcare industry knows best practices, but as individual caregivers, the volume and complexity are just too much,” said Dr. Arup Roy-Burman, Founder of Elemeno Health. “Elemeno gives frontline teams the tools they need to deliver high quality care, quickly and efficiently.”

Elemeno transforms best practices into bite-sized multimedia resources, customized for individual departments and teams, and accessible in real time for all members of the care team, on any device. “This application helps us close the knowledge-to-practice gap for doctors, nurses, and therapists,” noted Dr. Steven Chin, MD, MSSc, Director of Innovation for the Division of Neonatology at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and NICU Medical Director at Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (HPMC). “Elemeno provides a platform to leverage our expertise and experience, not only for our own patients but also across our health system and in the community at large.”

CHLA recently launched the Regional NICU Nursing Leadership Roundtable to share best practices and improve care across 20 community hospital NICUs in Los Angeles, Ventura and Kern counties. Elemeno’s just-in-time microlearning app is being launched simultaneously at Roundtable member HPMC’s NICU, with a goal of aligning key best practices between institutions, while supporting hospital and unit-specific nursing and physician needs.

CHLA’s innovation team engaged Elemeno through the KidsX Health Accelerator Program, where Elemeno had been selected as a “Game Changer” for the 2022 company cohort. KidsX is a global ecosystem of pediatric innovators, anchored by a consortium of the leading children’s hospitals motivated to accelerate health innovation and transform care in the pediatric space.

