St. Albans Barracks / DUI arrest on I-89 in St. Albans

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2005034

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/22/24 @ 20:41

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 N MM 116, town of St. Albans

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Skyler Comstock

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Comstock was stopped for a speeding violation on I-89 in the town of St. Albans. Following a brief roadside investigation, he was arrested without incident for suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to the St. Albans Barracks where he was processed, then released to a sober party.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/06/24 @ 0830

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.