Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,282 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,283 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / DUI arrest on I-89 in St. Albans

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2005034

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:     Sgt. Mike Kamerling                      

STATION:   St. Albans                  

CONTACT#:  524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:   07/22/24 @ 20:41

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 N MM 116, town of St. Albans

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED:      Skyler Comstock                                       

AGE:  22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, Comstock was stopped for a speeding violation on I-89 in the town of St. Albans. Following a brief roadside investigation, he was arrested without incident for suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to the St. Albans Barracks where he was processed, then released to a sober party.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:      08/06/24 @ 0830       

COURT:  Franklin

MUG SHOT:  NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / DUI arrest on I-89 in St. Albans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more