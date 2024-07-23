St. Albans Barracks / DUI arrest on I-89 in St. Albans
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2005034
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/22/24 @ 20:41
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 N MM 116, town of St. Albans
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Skyler Comstock
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Comstock was stopped for a speeding violation on I-89 in the town of St. Albans. Following a brief roadside investigation, he was arrested without incident for suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to the St. Albans Barracks where he was processed, then released to a sober party.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/06/24 @ 0830
COURT: Franklin
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.