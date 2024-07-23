K-12 Testing And Assessment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

K-12 Testing And Assessment Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The K-12 testing and assessment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.50 billion in 2023 to $12.53 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising awareness of learning, growing use of games for assessment, and growing awareness of personalized learning.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The K-12 testing and assessment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $17.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing number of private tutors, increasing demand for online education, and increasing demand for standard assessments.

Growth Driver Of The K-12 Testing And Assessment Market

The rising demand for online education is expected to propel the growth of the K-12 testing and assessment market going forward. Online education refers to delivering educational content and instruction via the Internet. The demand for online education is rising because of its flexibility, accessibility, and quality of remote learning options, driven by technological advancements and evolving learning needs. K-12 testing and assessment in online education offer numerous advantages by providing personalized, data-driven, and engaging ways to measure and support student learning, ensuring that students receive a high-quality education regardless of the learning environment.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the K-12 testing and assessment market include Pearson Plc, Sylvan Learning LLC, Educational Testing Service, Coursera Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Instructure Inc., Renaissance Learning Inc., Scantron Corporation, ACT Inc., NWEA, Edgenuity, Excelsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Questar Assessment Inc., Measured Progress, Cognia.

Major companies operating in the K–12 testing and assessment market are developing next-generation assessment solutions to evaluate student performance and outcomes better. Next-generation assessment solutions represent a significant advancement in educational evaluation, offering more personalized, data-driven, and engaging ways to measure and support student learning.

Segments:

1) By Component: Software, Content, Services

2) By Product: Curriculum-Based Testing, Non-Curriculum-Based Testing

3) By Method: Blended Method, Online Method, Traditional Method

4) By End-User: Schools, Education Institutions, Government Agencies, Private Organizations

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the K-12 testing and assessment market in 2023. The regions covered in the K-12 testing and assessment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

K-12 Testing And Assessment Market Definition

K–12 testing and assessment refer to the various methods and tools used to evaluate the knowledge, skills, abilities, and educational progress of students from kindergarten through 12th grade. These tests and assessments aid in student identification, progress tracking, and data utilization for improved teaching and learning, thus ensuring student success and effective instructional strategies.

