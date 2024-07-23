Intercare Limited Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence in UAE
As we celebrate 50 years of excellence, we look forward to another 50 years of continued success & growth. Together, we will build on our legacy of innovation & excellence.”SHARJAH, SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intercare celebrates 50 years of excellence, marking a legacy of innovation, sustainable solutions, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction in the GCC region.
— Balaji Raman, CEO, Intercare Group
Intercare proudly marks its 50th anniversary, celebrating a legacy of innovation, sustainable solutions, and steadfast commitment to quality in the GCC region. Founded in 1969 in the Levant, Intercare began its journey in the UAE during the early 1970s, aligning its core business with the nation’s rapid infrastructure development post the founding of the UAE in 1971.
A Legacy of Growth and Innovation:
Over the past five decades, Intercare Group has significantly expanded, establishing itself as a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative and sustainable solutions within the GCC market. With its regional head office in Sharjah, UAE, the group’s portfolio now encompasses Washroom Hygiene, Floorcare, Specialty Chemicals, Waste Care, Building Materials, Interiors, and Powder Coating.
This extensive growth highlights Intercare’s unwavering dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. From its inception, the group has aimed to elevate the hygiene, cleaning, chemical, and floorcare industries, consistently adapting to market needs and embracing new technologies to maintain its leadership position.
Expansion into New Verticals:
In its milestone 50th year, Intercare introduced a new vertical focusing on the supply and service of Institutional and Laundry chemicals. This expansion reflects the group’s commitment to broadening its offerings and strengthening its presence across diverse industries, enhancing its capability to deliver comprehensive solutions and drive growth.
Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation:
Intercare prioritizes Corporate Social Responsibility and integrates sustainability into its operations. The group’s products and solutions are designed with environmental responsibility in mind, contributing positively to the communities it serves. By adopting sustainable practices, Intercare aims to reduce its environmental footprint and set industry benchmarks.
Innovation remains central to Intercare’s success. The group’s research and development team continually explores new technologies and methodologies to enhance its products and services. This focus ensures that Intercare remains at the forefront of industry advancements, meeting evolving market demands and exceeding customer expectations.
Customer-Centric Approach:
Intercare’s dedication to surpassing customer expectations has resulted in a loyal customer base and numerous accolades, including high ratings from global industry rating agencies. The group's core values of Safety, Quality, and Superlative Service underpin its reputation for reliability and excellence.
Celebrating a Milestone:
The group’s 50-year journey has been marked by excitement, challenges, and significant achievements. As Intercare celebrates this milestone, it expresses gratitude to its dedicated team, loyal customers, and partners who have been instrumental in its success.
Balaji Raman, CEO of Intercare Group, reflected on the future, stating, “As we celebrate 50 years of excellence, we look forward to another 50 years of continued success and growth. Together, we will build on our legacy of innovation and excellence, driving the group to new heights.”
Looking Ahead:
Intercare remains committed to its founding principles, embracing new opportunities for growth and innovation. The group aims to continue delivering exceptional products and services that adhere to the highest standards of quality and sustainability. With confidence and excitement, Intercare looks forward to the next 50 years, anticipating continued success and achievement.
