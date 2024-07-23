PHILIPPINES, July 23 - Press Release

July 23, 2024 REVILLA APPLAUDS PBBM ON HIS 3RD SONA; SAYS EXPECTATIONS MET SENATOR Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. applauded President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos, Jr.'s third State of the Nation Address (SONA) yesterday, saying the report of the President, which lasted more than an hour and a half, sufficiently met his expectations. "Nakakahanga ang naging SONA ni Pangulong Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos, Jr. Talagang pinalakpakan ito ng paulit-ulit dahil sa pagiging komprehensibo ng ulat ng mga nagawa ng pamahalaan pati na ang mga konkretong plano na sama-sama pa nating tatahakin," Revilla said. "Kapuri-puri lalo ang naging panimula ng SONA na nagdiin sa importansiya ng presyo ng bigas at pagkain dahil kinikilala nito na hindi magiging lubos anumang progreso na ating makamtan, kung kumakalam ang sikmura ng ating mga kababayan," he explained. "Lahat naman ng mga nabanggit ko na expectations sa SONA, lumabas at nabigyang diin. Sa pagpapababa ng presyo ng bilihin, food security, sa pagsasaayos ng sahod at trabaho, pagsusulong ng katarungang panlipunan, at patungkol sa ating pambansang seguridad, lahat yan nabigyang diin ni PBBM," the lawmaker added. In his SONA, President Marcos, Jr. gave particular emphasis on the concerns of inflation and the agricultural sector. He assured the Filipino people that the government is working hard to address their plight especially on the rising costs of goods, enumerating all the efforts his administration is exerting to bolster agriculture and increase national agricultural productivity. "Masarap pakinggan na alam at dama ng ating Pangulo ang hirap na pinagdaraanan ng ating mga kababayan gaya ng patuloy na hamon sa presyo ng pangunahing bilihin. At alam rin natin na pangunahing problema talaga ang kumakalam na sikmura ng ating mga kababayan. Kaya nakakapanatag na ipinamalas ni PBBM ang malalim na pag-unawa niya sa isyung ito kung kaya't alam din niya na lunas ang pagpapatibay sa sektor ng agrikultura upang maibsan ang gutom ng mga mamamayan," Revilla said. The solon also praised PBBM's report regarding employment. In his SONA, the President said that the employment rate presents an increase to 95.5% while underemployment decreased from 11.7% last May 2023 to 9.9% today. It is said to be the lowest since 2005. He also bared that the minimum wage in various sectors in all regions including BARMM were increased. "Pati ang labor sector natin, wagi sa mga natamasa na tagumpay na pamahalaan nitong nagdaang taon. Tumaas ang employment rate at bumaba naman sa all time low ang underemployment. Numbers don't really lie kaya masaya ako sa naabot na ito! Dagdag pa natin ang mga naging umento sa minimum wage na sabi ng Pangulo e lahat ng rehiyon sa bansa kasama ang BARMM." Revilla was also elated that his Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo (KaP) Act, which he principally authored and sponsored, giving and institutionalizing a teaching allowance for public school teachers headlined the president's suite of programs for teachers in the SONA. "At siyempre, napagusapan na rin naman ang mga dagdag benepisyo - bilang chairperson ng Senate Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation, labis ko rin pinapupurihan si PBBM sa kanyang pronouncement kagabi para itaas ang sweldo ng mga kawani ng ating gobyerno. The government workers deserve this very much. Sila ang backbone ng pamahalaan. Without them, the government won't achieve anything. And I will work hard and make sure agaran itong maisabatas," Revilla remarked. Revilla also praised strong pronouncement of the President regarding West Philippine Sea and the total ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country. "You always save the best for last. Kaya sobrang palakpakan ang mga tao kahapon. Napakatapang ng sinabi ng pangulo at walang Pilipinong nagmamahal sa bayan ang hindi madadala. "The Philippines cannot yield. The Philippines cannot waiver". Sapat ang mga salita na ito para madamang ipaglalaban natin ang West Philippine Sea dahil atin ito," the lawmaker emphasized. "And the grandest of it all, total ban on POGO. The President knows what is best for the Filipino people. He knows how to protect the country. And we applaud him for leading our nation," he closed.