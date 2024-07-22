MID Welcome Party for the Minister, New PS and the Deputy Secretary Corporate.

PS Allan Lilia, Minister Maelanga and DSC Andrew Houlia

Last Friday 19th July, the four divisions of the Ministry of the Infrastructure Development have gathered together in welcoming the Minister – Honorable Manasseh Maelanga, New PS- Allan Lilia and the Deputy Secretary Corporate- Andrew Houlia.

The welcome party was held at the MID Baleo Leaf hut with foods, drinks and entertainments. The Official Program was attended by the PA for MID from the office of the Prime Minister – Mr Wilson Buguto Karamui, Officials from Australian Embassy, the three (3) Directors from the MID Technical Divisions, Deputy Secretary Corporate, New Permanent Secretary, Honorable Minister for Infrastructure and all the staff of MID.

During the official program Permanent Secretary Allan Lilia affirms his commitment to work closely with the MID staff in achieving the infrastructure goals of the GNUT Government and beyond. PS highlighted that currently the 100-day priority activities under the GNUT government 100-days Policy is still continuing and the MID staff must exert all the effort in achieving its priority activities in relation to the 100 days policy. Permanent Secretary also encourages the MID staff to continue the good work and refrain from other negative aspects of work that are contradicted to the General Orders. Amongst important aspects of the PS speech, he stretches the importance of attendance to work during official hours and adhere to important activities in office.

Honorable Member of Parliament for East Malaita constituency and the Minister for Infrastructure Development Hon. Manasseh Maelanga in his official remarks have highlight the opportunity to come back and serve the People of Solomon Islands under the MID Portfolio with the Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT). Honorable Manasseh is looking forward for another fruitful year of implementation of the infrastructure programs with the Ministry of Infrastructure Development together with the Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT).

Also, for the Welcome Party, MID staff extended the invitation to the Deputy Secretary Corporate as part of the Welcome Party since he wasn’t given a chance to officially welcomed to the Ministry, since his inclusion into the Ministry in 2023 as the DSC for MID and been part of the Executive Team.

The organizing committee would like to sincerely thank the MID staff for successfully putting the program together and worked so that in preparing the delicious food, decorations and preparing the MID Baleo Leaf Hut ready for the Welcome Party Program.