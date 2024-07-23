Creative Society Volunteers to Host Free Film Screening "Water From Air: The Path to Saving Humanity" on July 25, 2024
Creative Society volunteers present free community event, a film "Water From Air: The Path to Saving Humanity" on July 25 at 5:30PM at Royal Oak Public Library.
This film will be of interest to both the general public and specialists in various fields of science.”ROYAL OAK, MICHIGAN, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Society volunteers of Michigan are inviting the community to an enlightening event at the Royal Oak Public Library. On Thursday, July 25, at 5:30 PM, the groundbreaking film "Water From Air: The Path to Saving Humanity" will be screened at the Friends Auditorium.
— Creative Society Volunteers
This 45-minute popular science documentary offers a new perspective on the world and highlights innovative technology aimed at solving several critical climate issues threatening our planet.
Event Highlights:
- Film Screening: Attendees will discover revolutionary technology that extracts water from the atmosphere, potentially providing unlimited clean drinking water and stabilizing climate change.
- Discussion: A community discussion will follow the film, community will explore solutions to pressing global challenges.
- Snacks & Refreshments: Light snacks and refreshments will be provided during the event.
- Free Admission: This event is free and open to the public.
Film Description:
"Water From Air: The Path to Saving Humanity" addresses crucial questions, such as:
- Why are some regions experiencing massive floods while others face severe droughts?
- What are the true dimensions of the impending water crisis?
- Why do climate catastrophes intensify daily, and what challenges lie ahead for the global community?
- What causes the rapid heating of the ocean, and why has it stopped cooling our planet?
Key Insights:
- Innovative Technology: Learn about a breakthrough method for extracting water from the air, which could provide unlimited clean water and mitigate natural disasters.
- Climate Change Mitigation: Understand how this technology can address 70% of exacerbating climate change issues, achieving several UN Sustainable Development Goals.
- Global Impact: The film presents a clear plan for the worldwide implementation of this technology, aiming to preserve the Earth for future generations.
For more information, please contact: usa@creativesociety.com
Alicia Smith
Creative Society Project
email us here
Water From Air: The Path to Saving Humanity | Popular Science Film | Trailer