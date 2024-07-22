H.J. Res. 100, a joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to “Cybersecurity Risk Management, Strategy, Governance, …

H.J. Res. 100 would disapprove a final rule published by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in August 2023. By invoking a legislative process established in the Congressional Review Act, the resolution would repeal the rule and prohibit the agency from issuing the same or any similar rule in the future.

The rule requires public companies that are subject to the SEC’s reporting requirements to disclose details about managing and governing risks related to cybersecurity and material incidents. The rule also requires companies to input the information into a structured reporting system.