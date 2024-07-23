A5 Announces Upcoming Webinar on Revolutionizing Incentive Compensation for Asset Management with Salesforce and Spiff
Streamline incentive compensation with A5 and Salesforce Spiff—join our webinar to learn automation, transparency, and efficiency for financial services.PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join A5 and Salesforce for a free webinar that unveils how Salesforce Spiff can revolutionize your approach to incentive compensation in the financial services industry.
Here's Why You Should Attend:
* Tired of Spreadsheets and Errors? Automate commission calculations and eliminate manual processes, freeing up your team's time and ensuring accurate payouts.
* Unmotivated Advisors Got You Down? Provide a clear and transparent compensation structure that empowers your team, drives client-centric behavior, and fuels accurate forecasting.
* Building Trust is a Challenge? Instil confidence within your organization by ensuring fair and transparent commissions that reward top performers.
This webinar dives deep into the challenges faced by wealth management and retirement planning professionals. We'll showcase real-world use cases of Salesforce Spiff and demonstrate how it can be implemented to streamline your incentive compensation strategy.
What You'll Gain:
* Solutions for Specific Challenges: Discover how Spiff tackles incentive compensation issues related to Asset Management (AUM Based Commissions), Banking, and Financial Planning/Wealth Management.
* Live Spiff Demo: Witness firsthand how Spiff simplifies and automates incentive compensation for wealth management and retirement planning.
* Expert Q&A: Get your questions answered by a panel of industry experts from A5 and Salesforce.
Featured Speakers:
* Bryan Musto, VP, Global Head of Financial Services, A5
* Robert Ju, Practice Director, Salesforce SPIFF, A5
* Amish Shah, VP, Client Partner, A5
* Jim Sohl, Senior Manager Sales, Salesforce
* Chuck Reigrut, Enterprise Cloud Account Executive - ICM for FINS
Don't Let Incentive Compensation Hold You Back! Register today for this free webinar and unlock the power of Salesforce Spiff to create a win-win situation for your advisors, your clients, and your bottom line. Click here to register today!
