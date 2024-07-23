Lou Dominguez New Album, Kickstarter Campaign and Release Party
Lou Dominguez's 4th 'Full Length Album
Award Winning Singer/Songwriter Releases 4th Full Length Album”NORTH MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lou Dominguez launches Kickstarter Campaign for His Fourth Music Album
Now Seeking Community Support via Kickstarter, 'Hanging at the Luna Star' is the Fourth Music Album by the Award-Winning Music Artist, and the Critics are Calling it Strong & Tight!
CD RELEASE PARTY Saturday, August 17th, 8 P.M at the LUNA STAR CAFÉ in NORTH MIAMI
The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:
www.kickstarter.com/projects/loudominguezhanging/hanging-at-the-luna-star and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 8,000 and the project is already getting an overwhelming response from the backing community on Kickstarter. Lou is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.
Award-winning music artist, Lou Dominguez has proudly announced the launch of his fourth full-length music album for the fans of music worldwide. The title of this new music album is ‘Hanging at the Luna Star’ and it is already creating a major buzz in the music circles. The artist made his last release 10 years ago and with this original music, he is all-set to make a long-awaited comeback in the industry. To release this music album around the world, Lou has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, welcoming generous support and backing.
“I am currently working on my fourth full-length album of almost all original songs, and the evolution of these songs had beginnings in Northern Virginia, then were revised and re-written in London, England, and then fine-tuned and completed here in North Miami.” Said Lou Dominguez, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. “After 10 years I am back, and I can’t tell you how excited I am to start this Kickstarter journey with you.” He added.
According to the music artist, there is something for everyone in the diverse songs of this album.
About This Project
Lou Dominguez is a multi-talented award-winning singer and songwriter from North Miami. He is returning to mainstream music after a break of 10 years, and he is making this comeback with an exciting new music album, which will be his fourth music album. The artist is currently raising funds and support on Kickstarter to release this album, and he is welcoming everyone to support his crowdfunding campaign.
Contact Person: Luis Dominguez
Company: Lou Dominguez Records
City Miami Beach
State: Florida
Country: United States
Phone: 3054982809
Email: lou@loudominguez.com
Website: www.loudominguez.com
Luis Dominguez
Lou Dominguez Records
+1 3054982809
