Central Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing Opens New Office in Portland with Same Day Service
Central Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing opens in Portland with $50 off repairs, $500 off AC installations, and a free electronic air filter.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, a leading provider of HVAC and plumbing services, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Portland. This expansion signifies a major milestone in the company's growth and dedication to delivering exceptional service to the Portland community.
To celebrate the new office, Central Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing is offering exclusive grand opening discounts:
$50 OFF Any Repair Over $299: Whether you need HVAC or plumbing repairs, take advantage of this special offer to save on essential home services. For emergency needs, explore our air conditioner repair service.
$500 OFF Air Conditioning Installation: Upgrade your home's cooling system and enjoy significant savings on a new air conditioning installation. Check out our Best AC installation service.
FREE Electronic Air Filter: Enhance your indoor air quality with a free electronic air filter included with any complete system installation.
"We're not just opening a new office; we're integrating into the Portland community. Our team is eager to serve local residents and provide them with the best HVAC and plumbing solutions available," says Central Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing.
Exceptional Savings and Quality Service
Central Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing has earned a reputation for excellence through its commitment to customer satisfaction and high-quality workmanship. The new Portland office will provide the same dependable HVAC and plumbing services that customers have come to expect, now with added convenience for local residents.
Having a strong presence in the Portland Metropolitan Area since 2001, Central Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing is recognized for:
Fast, same-day service
Customer Satisfaction and easy scheduling
Skilled technicians
Locally owned and operated
Comprehensive HVAC and Plumbing Services
Central Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing provides a complete range of services, including:
AC Repair: Our experienced technicians can handle any AC repair you need. We fix even the most stubborn air conditioning issues, ensuring your system runs like new. Learn more about our AC Repair Service in Portland.
AC Installation: Whether you need a new system or a replacement, our team offers top-tier installation services. Discover our ac installation service.
Maintenance Services: Regular maintenance can extend the life of your HVAC system and prevent costly repairs. We offer comprehensive maintenance plans tailored to your needs.
Emergency AC Service Available in Your Area
When your AC system breaks down unexpectedly, it can be a major inconvenience, especially during the hot summer months. That’s why Central Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing offers emergency AC service in your area. Our skilled technicians are available to quickly respond to your AC emergencies and restore your comfort. Don’t suffer in the heat any longer than necessary – trust us for reliable and efficient emergency AC service.
Why Choose Central Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing
Experienced Professionals: Our team of technicians has years of experience in the HVAC industry and is dedicated to providing top-quality service.
Full Range of Services: We offer a full range of air conditioning services, including air conditioning installation, AC maintenance, AC repair, and air conditioner replacement, to meet all your cooling needs.
Get a Free Estimate When You Schedule AC Installation
When you schedule AC installation with Central Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, you can get a free estimate for the project. Our knowledgeable technicians will assess your cooling needs, recommend the most suitable AC system for your home, and provide you with a detailed estimate, including all the necessary costs.
Save Money with Our HVAC Maintenance Plan
Regular maintenance is crucial for the optimal performance and longevity of your AC system. With our HVAC maintenance plan, you can save money in the long run. Our plan includes regular inspections, cleaning, and tune-ups for your AC system, ensuring that it operates at its best. By maintaining your AC system, you can prevent costly breakdowns, improve its energy efficiency, and extend its lifespan.
About Central Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing
Central Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing is a trusted provider of heating, cooling, and plumbing services. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company offers a wide range of services to meet the needs of homeowners and businesses. For more information, visit centralairpdx.com.
