Medium Troy Griffin Launches Intuity Talent Casting & Management
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Psychic Medium Troy Griffin is proud to announce the launch of Intuity Talent Casting & Management, a boutique firm dedicated to representing psychics, metaphysical and spiritual practitioners, and book authors for reality TV, radio/podcasts, corporate events, and public speaking engagements internationally.
Intuity Talent Casting & Management is positioned to serve the entertainment industry, including studios, networks, casting directors, and agents, by providing a unique and unparalleled roster of intuitive talent.
"Intuity Talent was created to represent the unrepresented industries in intuitive, metaphysical, spiritual, and healing talent," said Troy Griffin, Founder of Intuity Talent Casting & Management. "For the past decade, I have been deeply involved in TV, radio, podcasting, and public speaking, yet securing representation has been a challenge due to the industry's skepticism towards intuitive talent. Intuity Talent addresses this gap by offering a single point of contact for real, vetted talent."
Troy Griffin's extensive experience and keen understanding of the industry have driven the inception of Intuity Talent. The firm aims to bridge the gap between intuitive practitioners and mainstream media, ensuring that authentic talent is recognized and given the platform they deserve.
For more information about Intuity Talent Casting & Management, visit www.intuitytalent.com or contact Troy Griffin at troyg@intuitytalent.com.
Intuity Talent Casting & Management
+1 310-893-1729
email us here