MysteryVibe Devices

The clinically-backed brand — known for award-winning sexual health devices — unveils new brand identity and bold plans for the future.

By extending our brand to address a wider range of health concerns, we hope to expand the traditional definition of healthcare to include full-body wellbeing.” — Dr. Soumyadip Rakshit, MysteryVibe’s CEO and Co-founder

NEW YORK, NJ, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MysteryVibe Rebrands & Announces Expansion Plans Beyond Sexual Health

The clinically-backed brand — known for award-winning sexual health devices — unveils new brand identity and bold plans for the future.

Today, the pioneering sexual health company MysteryVibe launches their new and expanded brand across all platforms, announcing their plan to provide technical solutions to a wider range of health concerns.

Since launching in 2014, MysteryVibe’s award-winning and FDA-II sexual health devices have already improved the lives of 150,000 users worldwide by addressing sexual health difficulties like arousal, painful sex, anorgasmia, and erectile dysfunction. Now, MysteryVibe is applying their innovative technology and input from the world’s leading doctors to create clinical, non-pharmaceutical solutions to under-researched conditions like pelvic pain, prostatitis, menstrual health, and mastitis.

As part of the brand expansion, MysteryVibe will unveil a new look and messaging, including:

- New branding. Based on five years of R&D testing with their consumers, MysteryVibe designed a sleek new logo, website graphics, and packaging in-house. The team used insights from performance marketing channels, out-of-home billboard campaigns, and email marketing to inform their design. The result is branding that feels approachable and credible to consumers across age brackets, supported by health-focused messaging.

- Expanded focus areas & new products. MysteryVibe’s lineup of products now extends beyond sexual health and includes menstrual health, breast health, prostate health, and pelvic health. The team is currently developing a product for mastitis and another for period pain (dysmenorrhea) to launch in the near future.

“By extending our brand to address a wider range of health concerns, we hope to expand the traditional definition of healthcare to include full-body wellbeing,” says Dr. Soumyadip Rakshit, MysteryVibe’s CEO and co-founder. “Common ailments like period pain, prostate pain, incontinence and pelvic floor dysfunction are often stigmatized or glossed over by the medical system. By creating accessible solutions to these conditions, we hope to reach even more patients and medical providers so that more people can experience a better quality of life.”

The brand expansion brings MysteryVibe one step closer to their mission to make health, and well-being accessible to everyone, regardless of age, sex, and income. MysteryVibe currently has six FSA/HSA eligible devices available: Legato, Molto, Tenuto Mini, Tenuto 2, Crescendo 2, and Poco, each of which can be personalized to a person’s unique body type, size, and preference.

For media inquiries, please contact Band of Insiders at mysteryvibe@bandofinsiders.com.

About MysteryVibe

MysteryVibe is an award-winning world leader in women’s and men’s health devices. They design clinically-proven, FDA Class II medical devices that adapt to the user's body and deliver targeted vibrations to address conditions genito-pelvic pain, arousal disorder, period pain, mastitis, prostatitis, erectile dysfunction, delayed ejaculation, and prostate health without the use of medicine or side effects. Their devices are widely recommended by leading doctors and are eligible for purchase with FSA/HSA cards and accounts. Collectively, MysteryVibe’s devices have won over 50 international design awards, including Red Dot and Design Week, where they beat Apple Watch.