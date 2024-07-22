Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,243 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,325 in the last 365 days.

A Streamlined November Ballot

Governor Gavin Newsom and the Legislature, working alongside stakeholders throughout California, just wrapped one of the busiest and most successful months for public policy in recent memory — including a streamlined, less costly ballot. In case you missed it:

California just wrapped one of the busiest and most successful months for public policy in recent memory, read more about those policy wins here and how the state’s budget is working for you here.

You just read:

A Streamlined November Ballot

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more