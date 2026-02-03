Governor Newsom proposes improving access to menopause health care

The proposal announced by Governor Newsom would:

Improve prescription drug coverage for symptoms of menopause by requiring certain health plans to cover FDA-approved treatments for perimenopause, menopause, and postmenopausal symptoms, including coverage in the Medi-Cal program

Increase consumer and provider awareness by requiring plans to screen enrollees age 40 and older for menopause during primary care and OB/GYN appointments

Notify health plan enrollees of the menopause services available to them

Provide professional training incentives for physicians who specialize in menopause care

Invest $3 million to support a statewide public awareness campaign

Expanding health care access while retaining affordability is especially important as consumers across the nation face double-digit rate increases in health care premiums due to Trump’s Big Ugly Bill.

“I commend Governor Newsom for including menopause language in the budget and continuing to prioritize women’s health,” said Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda). “Despite the widespread impact of menopause, most women still struggle to receive proper diagnosis, care, and treatment. This investment in both coverage and education is a critical step toward closing the healthcare gap that has left too many women without the support they need. Thank you, Governor, for being a partner in this: together, we’re ensuring California women get the care they deserve.”

“Women’s health care is a top priority for the California State Senate, especially as HR 1 will jeopardize health care access for millions across the state,” said Senate President Pro Tem Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara). “Menopause care in particular is an often overlooked and under-resourced area of care despite impacting more than half of the population. I look forward to continuing my work with Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan and the Governor to ensure this budget proposal successfully improves access to menopause and perimenopause treatments, as well as offers new educational opportunities for providers — helping millions of women in the Golden State.”

“Many women, especially women of color, lack information and access to menopause care – leaving them feeling vulnerable to misinformation and mistreatment,” said Jodi Hicks, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. “Women must be supported and receive equitable health care access throughout their entire reproductive health journey and providers must be equipped to provide that care. This is a positive step forward on this critical, and too often neglected, issue.”

California’s leadership in health care affordability

Since his first executive order in 2019, Governor Newsom has prioritized making health care more affordable to ensure that families do not have to pick between purchasing medications or having food on the table.

Governor Newsom has since advanced significant efforts to address health care affordability and accessibility in California, including: