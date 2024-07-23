5th Annual Gallatin Comic Con Welcomes More Nostalgic American TV Icons With Good Times 50th Anniversary Cast Reunion

Good Times Cast At 2024 Gallatin Comic Con Happy Days Cast at 2024 Gallatin Comic Con

Featuring Jimmie Walker (J.J. Evans), Bern Nadette Stanis (Thelma Evans), and Ralph Carter (Michael Evans) from the hit CBS TV series.

At Gallatin Comic Con, I have strived to create more than just a comic con, but a place where fans can come to make memories that last a lifetime.” — Chris Dyer, Founder of Gallatin Comic Con

GALLATIN, TENN., UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5th annual Gallatin Comic Con recently announced the addition of a second 50th anniversary reunion of original cast members from the hit TV Series Good Times, featuring Jimmie Walker (J.J. Evans), Bern Nadette Stanis (Thelma Evans), and Ralph Carter (Michael Evans). Originally announced in April, Gallatin Comic Con is also set to host a 50th anniversary reunion of Happy Days cast members including Henry Winkler (Fonzie), Don Most (Ralph Malph), and Anson Williams (Potsie Weber). Additionally, musician Micky Dolenz from The Monkees, renowned Marvel Comics artist Greg Land (Fantastic Four, Uncanny X-Men) and recording artist and voice actress Samantha Newark (Jem & The Holograms) will also be on-hand to sign autographs and host fan meet-and-greets, October 26/27, 2024 (10am to 4/5pm CT daily) at Gallatin Civic Center (210 Albert Gallatin Avenue). Tickets are on sale now for only $20 for a single day pass or $25 for weekend pass, and can be purchased at Eventbrite [click to buy], and onsite while supplies last.

Plus, organizers of Gallatin Comic Con also announced the daily celebrity guest panels and event schedules across both days featuring cast members from Happy Days, Good Times and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees. In partnership with Fandom Spotlite, an online news source for comic book and cos-play enthusiasts, the panel discussions will be moderated and curated by Fandom Spotlite’s Kyle Williamson, a veteran comic con guest panel moderator.

“Remember when we were kids watching TV, and we never thought we would get a chance to meet our favorite stars?” asked Chris Dyer, Founder of Gallatin Comic Con. “At GCC, I have strived to create more than just a comic con, but a place where fans can come to make memories that last a lifetime. You can't put a price on good memories. It is our hope that you will come and meet the Happy Days & Good Times cast on the 50th anniversary of both of their shows!”

Saturday, October 26:

10:00am - Expo hall opens & meet/greets begin

12:00pm - CosPlay Contest (Room #1)

2:00pm - Good Times panel with Jimmie Walker, Bern Nadette Stanis, and Ralph Carter (Room #1)

3:30pm - Samantha Newark panel (Room #1)

5:00pm - Expo Hall Closes

Sunday, October 27:

10:00am - Expo hall opens & meet/greets begin

12:00pm - Kids CosPlay Contest (Room #1)

1:00pm - Happy Days panel with Henry Winkler, Don Most, Anson Williams (Room #1)

2:00pm - Micky Dolenz panel (Room #1)

4:00pm - Expo Hall Closes

About Gallatin Comic Con:

Produced and hosted by Gallatin’s own Town Square Records and Comics, Gallatin Comic Con has quickly established itself as middle Tennessee’s premiere annual destination for celebrating everything from the world of American pop culture and comic books. Since its inception in 2019, Gallatin Comic Con has played host to an array of nostalgic American pop culture iconic actors including lead cast members from the hit TV series Leave It To Beaver, The Dukes of Hazzard, along with TV actors Tom Proctor (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Westworld, Guardians of the Galaxy), and James Stokes (Jason Vorhees). 2023’s event drew more than 5,200 people to Gallatin Civic Center as fans were also treated to an incredible variety of comic book vendors, offering everything from exclusive merchandise, collectibles and interactive celebrity experiences. Whether you’re a devoted fan or simply seeking a fun day of family friendly entertainment, Gallatin Comic Con guarantees an experience tailored to everyone’s tastes. The 5th annual event takes place October 26-27 and will host a 50th anniversary reunion of cast members from the hit TV series, Happy Days and Good Times, plus Micky Dolenz from The Monkees, and more. Save the date and join us for a weekend filled with excitement, nostalgia, and pure geeky bliss!

# # #

