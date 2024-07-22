Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Endorses Republican Joe Kaufman for U.S. Congress

Emily & Joe Kaufman & Prince Pahlavi Joe Kaufman & the Crown Prince Strategic Meeting with Prince Pahlavi, John Naimi & Joe Kaufman

Prince Pahlavi: With Kaufman in office, "dream" of free Iran and Mid East peace "moves closer to reality."

Having witnessed firsthand Joe's unwavering commitment to ending the oppression of the Iranian people at the hands of the Ayatollah regime, I can attest to his sincere dedication to our cause.” — Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joe Kaufman, Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in Florida’s District 23, has received the endorsement of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, son of the former Shah of Iran. This significant endorsement highlights Kaufman’s dedication to international human rights and his extensive work in national security.In his endorsement, Prince Pahlavi stated, “I have had the distinct pleasure of knowing Joe Kaufman for many years and can confidently say he will make an exceptional Congressman. Having witnessed firsthand Joe's unwavering commitment to ending the oppression of the Iranian people at the hands of the Ayatollah regime, I can attest to his sincere dedication to our cause. His passion, integrity, and extensive knowledge on this critical issue make him the ideal candidate to champion it in Congress. With Joe Kaufman as a U.S. Representative, I am optimistic that the dream of a free and democratic Iran, along with a peaceful Middle East, will move closer to reality.”Kaufman has been vocal about the current conflict involving Iran and its proxies against Israel, as well as the imminent dangers posed by a nuclear-armed Iran. His deep understanding of the threats posed by the Iranian regime and its affiliates underscores the urgency of strong, informed leadership in Congress to address these challenges.Kaufman is currently an advisor to Cyrus Force , a worldwide movement of ex-Iranian nationals who seek an end to the present Iranian government. Previously, Kaufman received an endorsement from Cyrus Force’s Global Director, John Qmars Naimi.Joe Kaufman’s campaign has been bolstered by endorsements from numerous leaders in the fields of law enforcement and national security. These include President Trump’s 'Border Czar' Tom Homan, Lieutenant Colonel Allen West, Major General Paul Vallely, and Retired U.S. Marshal Commander and star of “Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force” Lenny DePaul. Kaufman’s extensive background in counter-terrorism and his unwavering commitment to national and international security have earned him widespread support.“I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of His Majesty Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi,” said Kaufman. “His recognition of my efforts to support the Iranian people's struggle for freedom and his confidence in my ability to champion these causes in Congress is incredibly meaningful. Together, we can work towards a future where tyranny is defeated, and democracy flourishes.”Joe Kaufman’s campaign continues to gain momentum as he advocates for a strong, secure America and stands firmly against terrorism and oppression worldwide. For more information about Joe Kaufman and his campaign, please visit www.kaufmanforcongress.com

