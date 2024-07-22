K’ómoks First Nation, Canada, B.C. take important step to advance reconciliation by initialling draft K’ómoks Treaty

CANADA, July 22 - Elected Chief Ken Price of the K’ómoks First Nation (K’ómoks); Gary Anandasangaree, federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; and Murray Rankin, B.C. Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, marked a significant milestone toward renewing their nation-to-nation relationships.

The chief negotiators of all three parties, witnessed by these dignitaries, have initialled the draft K’ómoks Treaty, representing a significant step toward K’ómoks becoming a self-governing First Nation. This milestone aligns with K’ómoks’ vision of self-determination and a prosperous and healthy future that honours its people, culture, languages, and the land and water.

The next steps in this process include a treaty ratification vote by K’ómoks First Nation. Should the K’ómoks community ratify the treaty, the federal and provincial governments would undergo ratification processes through legislation. It is anticipated the full ratification processes will take three years, with an effective treaty date projected for 2028.

This treaty represents the significant shifts in the treaty negotiations process in B.C., including the finalization of the Recognition and Reconciliation of Rights Policy for Treaty Negotiations in 2019. These positive shifts reflect new collaborative approaches to negotiation that expedite and better address the needs and priorities of communities. They are in line with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the B.C. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

The parties look forward to finalizing this important work and seeing the positive change this historic agreement will have for the members of the K’ómoks First Nation should they choose to ratify the treaty, as well as for everyone living in British Columbia and Canada.

Quotes:

Elected Chief Ken Price, K’ómoks First Nation –

“Today is an exciting, memorable and emotional day for the K’ómoks people as we take one more step toward a K’ómoks Treaty. Over the last three decades, many of our leaders have carried out negotiations and have taken direction from our people who have participated along the way to build the best treaty possible. Treaties are the highest form of reconciliation between nations and the K’ómoks Treaty will be the first of its kind with the inclusions of innovative changes over the last few years, such as recognition of rights and title, periodic renewal and other K’ómoks-specific winning conditions. The next steps are to engage with our members to ensure accurate and fact-based information is available, their questions are answered and that they feel they can make an informed decision on the K’ómoks Treaty and constitution.”

Gary Anandasangaree, federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations –

“The initialling of the K’ómoks Treaty marks a pivotal step away from centuries of colonial policies. After 30 years of negotiations involving K’ómoks, Canada and British Columbia, this treaty embodies transformative policy innovations crucial to advancing reconciliation. For Canada, achieving this milestone with K’ómoks and British Columbia represents a significant stride toward genuine nation-to-nation relationships built on mutual respect, partnership and the full recognition of rights. Through collaborative efforts throughout the negotiations, we are advancing reconciliation and charting a path forward that promises meaningful benefits for all Canadians.”

Murray Rankin, B.C. Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“Initialling the K'ómoks Treaty is another positive step in a 30-year journey that K'ómoks First Nation, B.C. and Canada continue to walk together. I recognize and congratulate all those who have been instrumental in getting us to this milestone. Decades of hard work by the negotiating teams and deep engagement with K'ómoks members, other people throughout the region, other First Nations, local governments and industry partners have shown us what we can achieve when we work shoulder to shoulder. If ratified, the K'ómoks Treaty will bring positive changes — a path to self-governance, recognition of rights, social and economic opportunities — all leading toward a prosperous and bright future for the K'ómoks people and for everyone in the surrounding communities.”

