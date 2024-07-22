Inspirational Autobiography 'Blind Faith - My Life Volume 1' by Junegrid Mary Baker Now Available
A Journey of Unwavering Faith and Divine GuidanceUNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Junegrid Mary Baker, an esteemed educator and ordained minister, proudly announces the release of her powerful autobiography, "Blind Faith - My Life Volume 1." This compelling book takes readers on a journey of unwavering faith, illustrating how stepping out in obedience to God's call can lead to extraordinary blessings.
"Blind Faith - My Life Volume 1" is an inspiring testament to the power of faith in action. In this autobiography, Junegrid Mary Baker shares her thrilling and sobering life experiences, demonstrating how she navigated life's challenges by trusting in God's guidance. Each chapter reveals her courage to take the first step of faith without seeing or understanding the full picture, confident that God was directing her path.
The book encourages readers to walk by faith and not by sight, emphasizing that God is always with them, guiding their steps and opening doors of opportunity and blessing that they might not even conceive. The cover art poignantly depicts God's Angel encamping around the author as she steps out in faith, symbolizing divine protection and guidance.
Junegrid Mary Baker is a native of Trinidad and Tobago and a U.S. citizen currently residing in Oklahoma. A retired International Bilingual Educator with 41 years of experience, she has dedicated her life to Christian ministry since her retirement. As the Founder and Director of "This Is What Jesus Will Do Ministries Inc.," now celebrating its 25th anniversary, Baker continues to spread the message of faith and obedience to God.
She is in the final stages of her Doctorate in Christian Ministry and Leadership at Oral Roberts University, with a dissertation focused on "Mass Evangelism in Sierra Leone." Baker's extensive missionary work has taken her to Colombia, Belize, Costa Rica, and Israel, and she plans to continue her mission in Africa, Pakistan, India, Central and South America, Europe, and beyond.
Ministry Milestone:
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, “This Is What Jesus Will Do Ministries” is launching a quarterly newsletter. Founded in 1999 as a ministry to the poor and homeless in a park in Tucson, Arizona, the non-profit organization (501 (C) (3)) has a rich history of service. The ministry was born out of a moment of divine instruction after witnessing the rejection of an act of kindness by church members. Moved by God's word in Luke 14:23, Baker prepared meals for the homeless, marking the beginning of a mission dedicated to serving those in need.
Reflecting on this journey, Baker shared, "God spoke to me, ‘Bread was brought to the church, and they spurned it, take it to the poor.’ This instruction has guided our ministry's mission ever since." The first person Baker contacted for support was Ernest Baker, who would later become her husband.
• Mission: "To preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ locally and globally." (Isaiah 61:1-4)
• Vision: "To speak for those who cannot speak." (Proverbs 31:8,9)
The inspiration for "Blind Faith - My Life" came from a friend's encouragement and a prophetic confirmation. After sharing her life stories with a friend named Rena, Baker was urged to document her experiences in a book titled "Blind Faith." This was later confirmed during a prayer meeting by Prophetess Madeline, who, through a divine word of knowledge, declared that Baker was writing a book called "My Life." Thus, the title "Blind Faith - My Life" was born, reflecting Baker's journey of faith.
The central message of "Blind Faith - My Life" is clear: Trust God and live a life of faith. Walk by faith and not by sight. Whatever God instructs you to do, take that first step, and He will handle the rest. Readers are assured that living by faith will bring blessings beyond measure.
Junegrid Mary Baker has already completed the manuscript for "Blind Faith - My Life Volume 2" and aims to publish it by the end of 2024, continuing her inspiring story and encouraging more readers to embrace a life of faith.
"Blind Faith - My Life Volume 1" is available now. For more information, please visit www.thisiswhatjesuswilldoministries.com.
