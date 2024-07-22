IRS.gov offers Free File service, other resources; provides extension filers summertime help ahead of October deadline

IR-2024-192, July 22, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today encouraged taxpayers who requested an extension of time to file their taxes to consider using IRS Free File and other resources on IRS.gov to help them file over the summer rather than waiting for the October deadline. There’s no need to wait if taxpayers are ready to file.

While taxes may not be top of mind during summer, taking advantage of the resources available at IRS.gov can help individuals avoid a possible deadline crunch later this fall. The onl ine tools are available any time, so taxpayers can use them at their convenience.

The IRS makes Free File easy and simple

With 24/7 access to e-filing, qualified taxpayers who requested an extension until Oct. 15 can prepare and e-file their tax returns at no cost with IRS Free File. To use this free service, individuals must have an Adjusted Gross Income of $79,000 or less and can file with a trusted IRS Free File partner.

Explore IRS online services anytime, anywhere

In addition to Free File, IRS.gov is available 24/7 to:

Use the Interactive Tax Assistant tool for answers to most individual tax law questions.

Create or sign into an IRS Online Account to view tax records, manage communication preferences, make payments and more.

File and pay electronically as soon as possible to reduce penalties and interest for those who have not filed yet and owe.

Make payments or set up payment plans online at IRS.gov/payments.

Find the most up-to-date information about tax refunds using the Where's My Refund? tool.

Automatic extensions for disaster-affected areas

In addition to the regular extension, which allows taxpayers until Oct. 15 to file, victims of some disasters may get additional time to file their taxes. The IRS has the authority to provide special tax relief to residents and businesses in the affected areas. This relief may include postponing various taxpayer deadlines, such as filing and payment deadlines.

Taxpayers in these designated disaster areas are often granted automatic filing and payment extensions, so they do not need to take additional steps to secure the extension. The IRS typically publishes detailed information about the specific tax relief measures applicable to each disaster situation on its Tax relief in disaster situations page.

Taxpayer Assistance Centers are ready to help

IRS.gov’s Taxpayer Assistance Center Locator tool can help taxpayers find their closest IRS office to meet with an expert, learn about its hours and see the services available to taxpayers. All visits are by appointment only, individuals must call 844-545-5640 to schedule.

Get free local tax preparation

Taxpayers who have disabilities, have limited English-speaking abilities, or make $64,000 or less a year can take advantage of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs in their local area. These programs offer free basic tax return preparation services for eligible taxpayers. A special locator tool can help taxpayers find a site in their area.

Tax relief for military

Taxpayers who are serving in the armed forces are encouraged to use MilTax for free tax return preparation and access to e-filing software. This program requires no income limit and is available to all military members and some veterans. Military members serving abroad can postpone most tax deadlines, and those who qualify can get automatic extensions of time to file and pay their taxes.

Ask an expert

During the post-tax season, tax professionals remain committed to helping clients swiftly and accurately complete and file their taxes. While most tax professionals offer honest and reliable services, some do not and may do harm to taxpayers. It’s important to choose wisely when picking a qualified tax preparer. For this reason, it is highly recommended that taxpayers thoroughly review the IRS' recommended guidelines for selecting a tax preparer and learn how to identify and avoid unethical “ghost” preparers.

IRS.gov offers accessibility options

IRS.gov is dedicated to making sure forms and publications are accessible to individuals with visual impairments or other accessibility needs. Taxpayers who require accessibility assistance can fill out Form 9000, Alternative Media Preference PDF, to pick their preferred format for receiving IRS tax notices, including options like Braille, large print, audio or electronic formats. For those who have limited English-speaking abilities, many IRS.gov pages are now available in multiple languages.

