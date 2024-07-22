Unlocking a new era at Youngstown ARS

Maj. Gen. Melissa Coburn, 22nd Air Force commander, and Maj. Kirk Habrun, 22nd AF pilot flight examiner, pose for a photo in front of the C-130J-30 Super Hercules prior to takeoff at the Lockheed Martin production facility, Marietta, Georgia, July 16, 2024. Coburn and Habrun piloted the aircraft from Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, to Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, to deliver the first of eight new models the installation will receive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)