Intelus Agency Recognized as a Clutch Global Leader for Remote Staffing
Intelus Agency named a top B2B company for remote staffing services
We are honored to receive this Clutch Global award, which inspires us to continue delivering top-tier remote staffing and virtual assistant services.”ATHENS, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelus Agency today announced its recognition as a 2024 Spring Global Award winner for remote staffing on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver scores that are calculated based on client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch.
Intelus Agency is honored to be recognized as a 2024 Spring Clutch Global Award winner. This award is a testament to the excellent client work we have delivered this year as recognized through the voice of our customers in their reviews on Clutch. We're proud to be recognized as a remote staffing leader on a global scale. Clutch Global Awards showcases the very best in the B2B services industry worldwide.
“It is a joy to witness the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform, and an even greater joy to recognize these companies as Clutch Global honorees,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. “Their dedication to delivering next-level services to clients has not only bolstered their own success but empowered numerous clients to thrive as well. In recognizing this spring’s Clutch Global honorees, we aim to showcase industry leaders and encourage connections for Clutch users seeking tailored services to achieve their goals.”
Intelus Agency has won numerous awards for outsourcing, BPO, and virtual assistant services, providing marketing assistants, sales outsourcing, and administrative support. Intelus offers tailored virtual assistants for real estate, marketing & advertising firms, and small to medium sized businesses.
About Intelus Agency
Intelus Agency is a leading virtual assistant agency helping companies scale their remote teams without rapidly inflating overhead costs. Intelus offers the perfect solution for entrepreneurs and small startups who need to delegate work, but don't have the budget for U.S based hiring.
