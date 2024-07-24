Klymaxx's Bernadette Cooper feat. Original Mary Jane Girls Maxi & Cheri, Shine in 'Jealous Bitch You'll Never Be Me'
The diva who created the all-girl band Klymaxx is backLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOTU Records is pleased to announce the new project Jealous Bitch You'll Never Be Me from producer, composer, writer, and entertainer Bernadette Cooper. Bette Midler, Klymaxx, Salt & Pepa, Teena Marie, and others have benefited from Cooper’s writing and unique production style. She is also featured on numerous movie soundtracks, like Too Wong Foo and Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar. SNL has parodied Cooper twice, once by Halle Berry and recently by Emma Stone and Maya Rudolph.
Yes, it is Bernadette Cooper. She is best known for creating, writing, and producing the all-girl band Klymaxx, which produced hits such as Meeting In The Ladies Room, I Miss You, The Men All Pause, Divas Need Love Too, her critically acclaimed album Drama According To Bernadette Cooper, and she is also the creator and producer of Atlantic Records' Madame X. She influenced modern music as the woman who introduced the word DIVA to the music game and was the first to mention designer clothes in popular music. "I had my Gianni Versace Blue Leather suit on, and they had their hands all over his Yamamoto Kansai sweater that I bought," as spoken in the song Meeting In The Ladies.
Bernadette Cooper continues her climb to success, especially this year after her most recent tour performance clip with her band Klymaxx feat. Bernadette Cooper went viral with 1.4 million views on TikTok. And now, drum roll, please, because this exciting entertainer is back with the highly anticipated Jealous Bitch You’ll Never Be Me feat. Original Mary Jane Girls Maxi and Cheri, known as Rick James' protégé girl group (In My House, All Night Long, and Candy Man.), The twosome are featured on this alluring work Jealous Bitch You'll Never Be Me.
Bernadette is a strong believer in branding. In her words, "This is no longer the music business, this is the branding business.". The combination of original Mary Jane Girls Maxi & Cheri and I makes for an exciting marketing effort.” Another song is just another song, but this project is visually appealing and pricks up one's ears. There is a sense of fabulousness about it." Jealous Bitch. You'll Never Be Me is not a physical or verbal ambush, but the ever-so-cool Cooper is channeling her mental telepathy to her haters and empowering women to project fierceness instead of using their normal channels of communication to attack the enemy. A side-eye, You’ll Never Be Me!
The Diva Galore Is wearing her arranger and producer's hat on this new track, which is co-produced by Seth Neblett and demo producer RonKat Spearman. The original music was composed by Parliament-Funkadelic RonKat Spearman, and lyrics by Mallia Franklin (The Queen of Funk Parliament Funkadelic), Maxi (Mary Jane Girls), and Cooper. Bernadette heard a short demo from Mallia Franklin's son, Seth Neblett, and the rest is a bitching piece of work she produced.
Under the banner of "The Return of Funk, vol.1 features the first of four singles, Jealous Bitch, You'll Never Be Me, as well as the radio edit, Jealous Witch, You'll Never Be Me. Both are loaded with deflection from the haters and hilarious one-liners that Bernadette Cooper is famous for. It is a faultless, skillful production.
Could it be that it took a woman producer and three female funk legends to bring the funk back to today’s hip-hop music?
Bernadette Cooper and Original Mary Jane Girls Maxi & Cheri are also touring in 2024 and 2025 on the Duo Divas tour. Please don't hesitate to pop this one on for a refreshing response to your naysayers in 3:45 seconds.
