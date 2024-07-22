American Tarping Expands Product Offerings with Premier Brand Roll-Rite®!
American Tarping is thrilled to announce a major expansion of its product offerings with the addition of the industry-renowned Roll-Rite® tarp system products!
We want to continue to make the process of finding the right tarp solution as easy as possible for our customers. This is why expanding our offering to Roll-Rite® was the next step for our company.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Tarping, a leading online tarp system distributor, is thrilled to announce a major expansion of its product offerings with the addition of the industry-renowned Roll-Rite® tarp system products! This exciting new distribution partnership allows American Tarping to provide customers with an even broader range of top-quality products and options, all backed by their exceptional customer service.
— Alisha Soletti, Co-Founder at American Tarping
About American Tarping:
American Tarping is an online distributor dedicated to providing top-quality tarp solutions to customers at fair prices. By eliminating expensive overhead costs, American Tarping can pass on significant savings to their customers. The company's commitment to excellent customer service ensures a seamless and enjoyable purchasing experience.
"As part of our company mission, we want to continue to make the process of finding the right tarp solution as easy as possible for our hardworking customers. This is why expanding our offering to Roll-Rite® was the next step for our company. Our commitment to excellent service is our top priority," said Alisha Soletti, Co-Founder at American Tarping.
About Roll-Rite®:
Roll-Rite® is the pinnacle of excellence in tarping solutions, revolutionizing the transportation industry with its cutting-edge systems. With a legacy spanning decades, Roll-Rite has consistently set the standard for reliability, durability, and innovation in automated tarp systems. Meticulously engineered and rigorously tested, Roll-Rite products offer unmatched performance, ensuring cargo protection and operational efficiency for a diverse range of applications.
From dump trucks to flatbed trailers, Roll-Rite tarp systems are designed to seamlessly integrate into various vehicle configurations, providing hassle-free operation and peace of mind to drivers and fleet managers alike. Join the countless satisfied customers who trust Roll-Rite for their tarping needs and experience the difference firsthand.
Featured Tarp Products:
1. TARPMASTER ELECTRIC TARP SYSTEM (5-SPRING, UP TO 26') TM500
- The TarpMaster® 500 Series electric tarp system from Roll-Rite is designed to fit most multi-axle industry standard dump trucks from end dumps to stone slingers, grapple trucks, or silage trucks up to 26' in length. This tarp system was engineered with quality and durability in mind, with components tough enough for the demands of tarping municipal trucks or any other commercial or industrial job. The TM500 TarpMaster® series is available in either a side mount or underbody mount pivot.
2. SUPER TOUGH MESH TARPS
- These Super Tough Mesh Tarps from Roll-Rite are ideal for hauling challenging scrap, construction, and demolition materials due to their unique construction. Made from high-quality 16oz material with a durable 7x7 weave and UV-protected strands, these tarps are resistant to tearing and ripping, making them perfect for demanding tasks. The body of the tarp is not bound together, allowing the material to flex and move as the tarp rolls over the load, reducing the chance of rips or snags.
3. TARPMASTER ELECTRIC TARP SYSTEM (3-SPRING, UP TO 16') TM300
- The TarpMaster® 300 Series electric tarp system from Roll-Rite is designed to fit most industry standard single axle dump trucks up to 16' in length. This tarp system was engineered with quality and durability in mind, with components tough enough for the demands of tarping municipal trucks or any other commercial or industrial job.
These Roll-Rite® products and more are available for purchase through www.americantarping.com.
Visit www.americantarping.com to explore the full range of Roll-Rite® products and more as we continue to push the envelope to offer the products our customers need at fair prices.
