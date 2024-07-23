SPECTRUM SPINE INC begins sales of its first product featuring BioBraille, its disruptive nano surface technology
Photos of highly activated bone forming cells at 14 days in culture, and electron microscopy showing the macroscopic, microscopic and nanometer scales features that in combination lead to maturing bone formation faster than any other technology that we are aware of.
Anterior Cervical Cage with BioBraille surface technology.
Spectrum Spine Inc has released and begun clinical cases with its first product, an Anterior Cervical Cage device incorporating their subtractive surface.
Thrilled to see this exciting new technology come to market for the benefit of patients. BioBraille holds promise to improve long term surgical outcomes, and to reduce post op pain and inflammation”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectrum Spine Inc is a medical device company that has achieved 7 U.S. FDA cleared device systems, and has over 70 issued patents. The company was founded by Dr. Jim Robinson, a neurosurgeon and proven inventor with products like the SPIRE spinous process system (Medtronic, first device of its kind) and the Venture Plate (Medtronic’s zero step locking anterior cervical plate). Their first product launch has just begun, and they have plans to bring 9 innovative systems to market in the next 18 months. Spectrum has developed a stunningly effective surface nanotechnology - BioBraille
— Dr. Jim Robinson
BIOBRAILLE is a proprietary treatment and structure that is subtractive in process, eliminating the possibility of shedding. As seen above, it has structural elements in the Macroscopic scale that mimic normal trabecular bone, Microscopic features that provide pits for cell attachment, and Nanometer scale features on the order of 10-20 nm. In combination, these features result in a stunning biologic response, inducing de novo maturing, mineralized bone formation in cell culture in only 14 days! Extensive scientific study also demonstrates incredible cellular activation on a molecular basis. The company anticipates to soon achieve the NANOTECHNOLOGY designation from the FDA. The first product, now available, is an anterior cervical cage system incorporating BioBraille technology. The lumbar family of interbody cage implants is soon to follow. Then Spectrum’s Expandable lumbar spine cage that expands in height and in lordotic angle of up to 12 degrees, and can be inserted at a height of only 6 mm. The few other “nanotechnology” surface treatments in the market are unable to be utilized on complex devices such as expandable cages and joint replacement implants. The company is dedicated to laboratory and clinical research to further validate this promising, potentially disruptive technology and has plans to launch 9 medical device systems in the next 18 months.
Phil Powell
Spectrum Spine Inc
+1 888-377-7328
email us here