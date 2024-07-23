El Toro Unveils Intent-To-Home Advertising Solution
El Toro's latest advertising solution, Intent-To-Home, harnesses the power of AI and near real-time data.LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El Toro, renowned for delivering top-tier ROI in the digital advertising industry, announced this week the launch of its latest groundbreaking product, Intent-To-Home. This innovative solution harnesses the power of billions of aggregated daily web insights and artificial intelligence to create highly targeted intent audiences for display, video, OTT, or print (direct mail) ads.
Transforming Advertising with Precision and Efficiency
Intent-To-Home revolutionizes the advertising landscape by integrating extensive data feeds with cutting-edge AI. This enables the creation of audiences that are not only accurate but also highly relevant. By analyzing semantic intent via a large language model (LLM), El Toro can create segments of users who are more likely to be genuinely interested in purchasing a product rather than merely browsing. Prospects are then categorized into approximately 21,000 purchase intent categories, offering unparalleled ability to send your messaging to these segments.
Key Features and Benefits:
Accuracy and Relevance: El Toro’s product surpasses traditional intent audiences by leveraging accurate data and sophisticated AI to provide precise targeting. This ensures that ads are shown to genuinely interested prospects, significantly increasing conversion rates.
Extensive Audience Segmentation: With approximately 21,000 purchase intent categories, El Toro offers unmatched audience segmentation, enhancing the ability to ensure your ads reach the most relevant individuals.
Extended Targeting Period: Unlike traditional search ads, El Toro’s solution allows targeting over several days and future web visits, maximizing brand visibility and engagement.
Cost Efficiency: By avoiding competitive keyword auctions, El Toro’s product offers a cost-effective solution, allowing better budget management and more predictable ad spend.
Proven Effectiveness: Traditional intent audiences often suffer from inflated audience numbers and imprecise data matching. El Toro’s product, built on accurate data and sophisticated AI analysis, ensures ads reach genuinely interested prospects, enhancing ROI.
Why Choose Intent-To-Home?
Unlike other intent audiences that rely on simplistic and often inaccurate web context, El Toro’s product provides a more precise, cost-effective, and exclusive approach. By determining genuine purchase intent and offering exclusive access to targeted impressions, El Toro ensures that your ads reach the right people at the right time.
For more information about El Toro’s innovative advertising solution and to get started, visit El Toro’s Intent-To-Home.
About El Toro
El Toro is the global leader in IP Targeting technology for accurate, measurable, and trusted results that matter. In 2013, El Toro invented and patented a unique series of technologies that tie IP addresses to their location of origin, allowing B2B and B2C marketers to programmatically serve digital ads to the households of their choosing. El Toro’s 100% cookieless IP Targeting technology is rich with targeting, analytics, filters, and petabytes of data to help marketers optimize ad spending budgets, identify one-to-one conversions, and calculate an actual return on investment (ROI).
Stacy Griggs
Eltoro.com
+1 502-353-0390
