New Stopgap Funding Opportunity for Emerging Space Companies
Initiative offers money for boot-strapped space start-ups, no-strings-attached
The entry of micro-philanthropy into the global entrepreneurial space community will help sustain a start-up’s momentum and boost space businesses with mighty goals in a dynamic growth industry.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Space Commerce and Finance (The Center) has catalyzed a vibrant new method of working-capital for space start-ups with small, urgent funding needs. The global launch of The Space Start-up Micro-Grant Funding Initiative consists of a stable of space enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, investors, and philanthropists crowd-funding monthly ‘no-strings-attached’ mirco-grants, at the $1,000 level.
At onset there will be one grant awarded monthly although as the concept gains greater exposure, the interest and demand for small, expeditious funding grows, the amount and the quantity of grants each month are expected to expand.
The Center will accept online grant applications each month from the 1st to the 20th, starting in August. The grant program donors will review the submissions and one start-up will be selected by the 25th with funds distributed by the end of each month.
According to The Center’s co-founder and board Chair, Thomas Olson, “It’s anticipated that the monthly $1,000 micro-grants will help to fill a funding or cash-flow gap and enable new space companies and their teams to continue their work towards revenue generation and/or fundraising.”
According to Center board member Michael Laine, “As many entrepreneurs know, it’s often the early money in small amounts that is crucial to keep the dream alive. Funds to register a corporate entity; buy an airline ticket and hotel room for a key conference; pay for a logo, domain name, basic web design, or web hosting; business cards and collateral printing; packaging, shipping and postage of product samples or demo materials; office equipment such as a laptop or printer -- small money can be absolutely critical.”
This focus on providing small but meaningful money for global space start-ups is unique in that it meets a demand that often requires one or more of the founders to fund early or unforeseen expenses by savings, credit card, friends, family, or personal loan. And, sometimes, as many know from experience, this is easier said than done. Enter the monthly micro-grant opportunity offered with “no strings attached” and no requirement of repayment or equity ownership by The Center or the grant’s donors.
According to Center’ advisor and founder of the Dubai based micro-grant funding initiative that ran bi-annually 2013 to 2018, Awesome Dubai, Lisa La Bonté, CEO of Carnegie Ventures, “The entry of micro-philanthropy into the global entrepreneurial space community will help sustain a start-up’s momentum and boost space businesses with mighty goals in a dynamic growth industry.”
Start-ups can learn more or apply now until Aug. 20 at www.SpaceMicroFund.com.
About the CSCF Space Micro-Grant Funding Initiative
The Center for Space Commerce and Finance’s (CSCF) Space Micro-Grant Funding initiative fills a gap for young and growing companies in need of immediate working capital, those facing cash flow challenges, and start-ups in the pre-seed phase. ‘Small money’ can serve a mighty purpose when you're in start-up mode. Each month by way of a simplified and rolling application process, CSCF will award $1,000 to a deserving Space, Space-adjacent, or Space scalable start-up. CSCF believes that high impact endeavors can move toward success with micro-funding of as little as $1,000 and aims to prove it! Space enthusiastic micro-philanthropists are also welcome to join the growing funding network via tax deductible program donations.
www.SpaceMicroFund.com
About the Center for Space Commerce and Finance (CSCF)
A spin-off of the pioneering Space Frontier Foundation, the non-profit Center for Space Commerce and Finance began operations in 2009. The Center champions and strengthens the expansion of space start-ups, scalable space SMEs, and space adjacent enterprises worldwide through advice, access, and advocacy across the funding spectrum. The Center’s focused programs fortify business plans and investor readiness for founding teams at varying stages of development. www.CSCF.space
About Carnegie Ventures’ emerging global business arm Uplifting Ventures
Uplifting Ventures, a focused advisory and program builder, spun-off in 2017 from Carnegie Ventures, is an international idea factory powered by an economic development champion who invents programs that deliver tangible outcomes, impact and RoI. Supporting ‘small but mighty’ businesses that deliver local relevancies in markets worldwide, Uplifting Ventures principal cheerleader has a penchant for socially beneficial and mutually lucrative outputs that include imaginative and captivating programs, initiatives, competitions, products, content, branding, and strategic business frameworks. Specializations include global market entry and expansion of SMEs in the emerging and developing worlds from the ground up.
www.Uplifting.vip
