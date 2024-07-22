Submit Release
Opening on the North Dakota Ethics Commission

Applications are being accepted for service on the North Dakota Ethics Commission.  Commissioners serve a 4-year term, with the term of service to commence in September 2024.  Applications must be submitted on or before August 9, 2024

The mission of the North Dakota Ethics Commission is to strengthen the confidence of the citizens of North Dakota in their Government by ensuring and promoting transparency and accountability.  The North Dakota Ethics Commission was established in 2018 upon passage of an initiated measure, which created Article XIV of the North Dakota Constitution. 

Individuals are eligible to serve on the Commission unless any one of the following criteria apply:

  • The individual holds a statewide elected or appointed public office.
  • The individual is a candidate for statewide public office.
  • The individual is a political party official.
  • The individual is a lobbyist.
  • The individual is an employee of the legislative branch, including Legislative Council.
  • The individual is an appointed agency director, serving in one of the Governor’s cabinet agencies.

Interested individuals may apply under the “Boards” section of the Governor’s website, located at: https://www.governor.nd.gov/boards/

Appointments will be made by consensus agreement of the Governor, Senate Majority Leader, and Senate Minority Leader.

