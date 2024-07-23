InboundAV Announces Strategic Partnership with Blue Key Consulting
HubSpot Solutions Partner InboundAV will offer joint services with Blue Key Consulting, specializing in comprehensive data services.
This partnership taps into the true potential of the HubSpot platform.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InboundAV, a platinum tier HubSpot solutions partner and recipient of the 2023 HubSpot Impact Award for Platform Excellence, has announced a strategic partnership with Blue Key Consulting.
Offering comprehensive data consulting services, Blue Key Consulting specializes in robust data architecture solutions, streamlined data migration with data engineering, AI-driven data analysis, and precise and actionable data strategies.
With the Custom Integration Accreditation from HubSpot, InboundAV is equipped to implement multi-object, bidirectional integrations between HubSpot and external platforms, including proprietary CRMs, ERP systems, service platforms, and eCommerce applications.
Combining InboundAV’s expertise of custom HubSpot integrations and Blue Key’s comprehensive data solutions, the partnership enables businesses to leverage HubSpot as a single source of truth for data driven services, sales, and marketing plans.
“I am happy to announce our latest strategic tech partnership with BlueKey consulting. Blue Key brings deep domain knowledge in service related solutions,” said Peter Malick, CEO and Founder of InboundAV. “This partnership taps into the true potential of the HubSpot platform. HubSpot’s unique value proposition is that it can be a company’s single source of truth for data: CRM, Marketing, Service, Website, and Commerce. There is no better platform for a comprehensive business data solution.”
The InboundAV and Blue Key partnership stems from the mutual understanding that clear and actionable data remains a key pain factor in achieving growth. With the majority of businesses in 2024 experiencing disjointed data as a major pain point, InboundAV and Blue Key seek to empower businesses through optimized data and long term solutions to surpass goals in sales, marketing, service, and more.
Jim Duffy, CEO and Founder of Blue Key Consulting, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with InboundAV to assist our clients in leveraging their existing investments like HubSpot. This collaboration will help them drive more innovation and automation through effective use of their own data."
Duffy further emphasized the current challenge many organizations face with siloed data, missing crucial opportunities to integrate and uncover new insights. "By combining InboundAV's expertise in Sales and Marketing automation with Blue Key's deep knowledge of data architecture, we offer a powerful solution for our joint customers. This partnership will enable them to achieve greater efficiencies and identify new growth opportunities," he added.
Together, InboundAV and Blue Key Consulting will help businesses unlock the true potential of their data and implement the informed sales, marketing, and services plans necessary to achieve sustainable growth in 2024 and beyond.
Learn more about the InboundAV and Blue Key Consulting partnership at: https://www.inboundav.com/improve-customer-experience-with-inboundav-bluekey
