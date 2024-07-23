Damon Neal Joins mk North America as Regional Sales Manager for the Southwest I Territory

Damon Neal, mk North America Regional Sales Manager Southeast Territory I A stylized design of "mk" in blue and red

BLOOMFIELD, CT, 06002, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mk North America, a leading manufacturer of conveyor systems and automation solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Damon Neal as the new Regional Sales Manager for the Southwest I territory. This region encompasses Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Missouri.

With over 20 years of experience in industrial and factory automation, manufacturing process improvement, support, service, and project management, Damon Neal brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of exceeding customer expectations. His technical acumen and ability to build lasting relationships will be invaluable to mk North America’s growth and customer satisfaction in the Southwest I territory.

"I am excited to represent mk North America as a high-quality, customer-focused, and flexible engineering resource for the automation and material handling industries in my local market," said Damon Neal. "My passion for automation and the manufacturing production process has me looking forward to my new role; partnering with customers to provide solutions that are innovative and flexible."

Scott Blais, Jr, Sales and Business Development Manager for mk North America, expressed his enthusiasm about Damon joining the team: “Damon is the type of person that after chatting for about ten minutes, you feel like you have known him a lifetime. It quickly became evident that Damon was someone that mk could absolutely thrive with. To pair with his personable demeanor, he also brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion to this role which will undoubtedly serve him, and most importantly, his customers, well. We are excited to announce our addition of Damon and am excited to begin working closely with him moving forward.”

Damon’s extensive background includes roles at Dorner Manufacturing, FlexLink Systems, and Datalogic Industrial Automation, where he consistently achieved and exceeded sales goals, developed new customer bases, and managed key accounts with a focus on consultative selling. His technical knowledge spans various industries, including automotive, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and electronics.

mk North America looks forward to leveraging Damon Neal’s expertise to further strengthen their presence in the Southwest I territory and continue delivering exceptional solutions and service to their customers.

About mk North America, Inc. mk North America, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality conveyor systems and automation solutions, offering a wide range of standard and custom products designed to meet the specific needs of various industries. With a focus on innovation, flexibility, and customer satisfaction, mk North America provides engineered solutions that optimize manufacturing processes and improve productivity.