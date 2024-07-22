S. 1897, Enhancing Southbound Inspections to Combat Cartels Act

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2024 2024-2029 2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0

Revenues 0 0 0

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 0 0 0

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 0 1,123 not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? No Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? No

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? No Contains intergovernmental mandate? No

Contains private-sector mandate? No

The bill would Authorize Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to purchase up to 50 nonintrusive inspection (NII) systems for use at the southern border of the United States

By March 30, 2027, require CBP to inspect at least 10 percent of vehicles exiting the country into Mexico

Require Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to hire 200 additional agents

Impose reporting requirements on CBP

Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Costs associated with construction and with procurement and maintenance of NII systems

Adding CBP and ICE personnel