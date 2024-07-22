S. 1897, Enhancing Southbound Inspections to Combat Cartels Act
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2024
2024-2029
2024-2034
Direct Spending (Outlays)
0
0
0
Revenues
0
0
0
Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit
0
0
0
Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)
0
1,123
not estimated
Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
No
Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?
No
Mandate Effects
Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
No
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
No
Contains private-sector mandate?
No
The bill would
- Authorize Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to purchase up to 50 nonintrusive inspection (NII) systems for use at the southern border of the United States
- By March 30, 2027, require CBP to inspect at least 10 percent of vehicles exiting the country into Mexico
- Require Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to hire 200 additional agents
- Impose reporting requirements on CBP
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
- Costs associated with construction and with procurement and maintenance of NII systems
- Adding CBP and ICE personnel
Areas of significant uncertainty include
- Projecting the amount of vehicle traffic into Mexico from the United States
- Predicting the configuration of land ports of entry