S. 1897, Enhancing Southbound Inspections to Combat Cartels Act

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2024

2024-2029

2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

0

0

0

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)

0

1,123

not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

No

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

No

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

No

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

The bill would
  • Authorize Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to purchase up to 50 nonintrusive inspection (NII) systems for use at the southern border of the United States
  • By March 30, 2027, require CBP to inspect at least 10 percent of vehicles exiting the country into Mexico
  • Require Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to hire 200 additional agents
  • Impose reporting requirements on CBP
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
  • Costs associated with construction and with procurement and maintenance of NII systems
  • Adding CBP and ICE personnel
Areas of significant uncertainty include
  • Projecting the amount of vehicle traffic into Mexico from the United States
  • Predicting the configuration of land ports of entry

