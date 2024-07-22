DMV News You Can Use for July 2024

A Message from Director Robinson

Greetings DC! Summer is here and for many of us, this time usually means vacations and road trips. I encourage everyone to be safe and follow the rules of the road. Also, when traveling in the District, please watch out for pedestrians and cyclists, particularly when approaching intersections. By taking these actions, we can all help achieve the Mayor's Vision Zero goal to reach zero fatalities and serious injuries to travelers.

In this month's newsletter, we include some safety tips on how to prevent your vehicle from theft as this National Vehicle Safety Month.

I'm also proud to share that DC DMV recently received an award from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) recognizing our outstanding community service and outreach efforts.

Finally, as a reminder, please join me for our DC DMV Live Chat, held the first Thursday of each month. We'll be online for a full hour to respond in real-time to any of your DC DMV-related questions. Our next online live chat is scheduled for Thursday, August 1 at 12 p.m.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Enjoy and stay safe!

DMV News You Can Use - July 2024