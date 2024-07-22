Marques Ogden selected as Top Inspirational Athlete and Keynote Speaker of the Year by IAOTP
Marques Ogden honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marques Ogden, Breakthrough Specialist & Mentor, Keynote Speaker, Business Coach, Business Consultant, Brand Ambassador, and Podcast Host, was recently selected as Top Inspirational Athlete and Keynote Speaker of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.
With over two decades of experience, Mr. Ogden is a seasoned Keynote Speaker, Business Luminary, and Host of “Get Authentic with Marques Ogden” podcast. As a keynote speaker and business coach, Marques simplifies success with tailored presentations centered around The Success Cycle. From communication to innovation, he believes in mastering the fundamentals. His successful podcast “Get Authentic with Marques Ogden,” earned a global top 1% ranking in just seven and a half months. In addition, Mr. Ogden has over a decade of NFL experience that he uses to perfect his skills as a corporate consultant and mentor where he guides businesses through generational shifts, transitions, innovation and diversity and inclusion.
Prior to his career, Mr. Ogden earned a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from Howard University in 2003. Following this, he entered the NFL as an offensive lineman, where he played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.
Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Ogden has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. In 2010, he was awarded Top 100 MBE Winners through the Center for Business Inclusion and Diversity sponsored by The University of Maryland, Southwest Airlines, and greiBO media. He was also the winner of the Rising Star Under Age 40 Award from Living Classrooms and Stevenson University. He was selected for Greater Baltimore Committee Leadership Council. Mr. Ogden was nominated for the Mayor's Business Recognition Award through the Greater Baltimore Committee Program. He was also invited to become an honorary member of the Morgan State University Business Honor Program. This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for his selection as Top Inspirational Athlete and Keynote Speaker of the Year.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Marques Ogden for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Mr. Ogden attributes his success to perseverance, work ethic and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his family In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.
