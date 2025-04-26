The Clayton Thomas Selected as Top Global Entrepreneur of the Year by IAOTP

The Clayton Thomas will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals Annual Awards Gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Clayton Thomas, Founder and Chairman of the Board at The Root Brand, was recently selected as Top Global Entrepreneur of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith close to two decades of experience, Mr. Thomas has certainly proven himself an expert in his industry. Mr. Thomas is the co-founder and Chairman of the Board of The Root Brand, a company who’s products include natural, nutrient rich ingredients that nourish the body and mind. This innovative brand uses ingredients that are non-GMO, organic, vegan, and gluten-free. The Root Brand was designed to help in detoxification and strengthening gut health, and sharpen mental focus. The ROOT Brand's commitment to quality and purity is a testament to Clayton's dedication to providing individuals with the tools they need to thrive. His primary focus has been on detoxification and business ventures. His background has included environmental and human health solutions.An entrepreneur in the healthcare industry, Mr. Thomas has developed business models of analytical testing in medical practices to improve quality of care by identifying risks of the big three diseases: diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity, with additional risk factors.Mr. Thomas has served as a business development specialist in every aspect of wellness: sales, distribution, formulation creation, consulting, manufacturing, and now the architect of an entirely new method of business with the ROOT social sharing community platform. His mission is to help improve the world through scientific and business approaches.Furthermore, Mr. Thomas is the host of "The Green Edition," a health and wellness show that educates and empowers viewers on various aspects of well-being, from nutrition and fitness to mindfulness and mental health. His commitment to spreading knowledge and promoting holistic health is apparent in every episode, as he brings together experts to share their expertise.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to holistic health, detoxification, public speaking, marketing, and leadership.Prior to his career, Mr. Thomas studied Humanities, Business - Communications and Kinesiology at Washington State University.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Thomas has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for his selection as Top Global Entrepreneur.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Thomas for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Mr. Thomas attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to make the world a better place through scientific and business approaches to wellnessFor more information please visit: www.therootbrands.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

