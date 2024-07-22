Swimming Beach Upgrades Complete at State Park

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced completion of $4.5 million in improvements for public swimming facilities at Stony Brook State Park in Steuben County. Governor Hochul also announced the start of construction of a further $6.4 million in improvements, which include a new park office, new and resurfaced parking lots, and updated tennis courts, which are scheduled for completion in 2025. The project complements Governor Hochul’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” summer campaign to promote physical and mental health by helping New York’s kids and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media, and enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings as well as the New York Statewide Investment in Municipal Swimming (NY SWIMS) initiative to expand access to safe public swimming opportunities.

“Stony Brook State Park is nearly a century old, and these upgrades will ensure it remains an outdoor recreation destination for many years to come,” Governor Hochul said. “Swimming in this glacially created brook is a wonderful, unique experience, and I encourage New Yorkers to get offline, go outside, and take a dip this summer.

The project included construction of a new 1,700 square-foot visitors’ bathhouse with changing rooms, showers and restrooms, which replaced an obsolete bathhouse built in the 1960s. A new 750 square-foot building was constructed for a lifeguard headquarters, first aid area, and office space. The buildings were designed in a board and batten wood style to complement the park facilities that were constructed in the 1930s by members of the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression. Design work was provided by Beardsley Architects and Engineers, a New York State-based architectural firm. Other improvements under the project include a new playground, renewed footpaths and wayfinding signage, and an area for a food truck to operate during special events.

Located just south of the village of Dansville and established in 1928, the 568-acre park offers two stream-fed swimming pools, picnic tables and pavilions, and three miles of hiking trails that pass by scenic waterfalls, as well as 88 campsites, a group campsite, and eight rustic cabins in woodlands above the gorge that forms Stony Brook.

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tem Randy Simons said, "This work reflects Governor Hochul’s continuing commitment to keep our State Parks welcoming and affordable for New York families. During the last decade, nearly 1.8 million visitors have come to Stony Brook to enjoy its striking scenery, and these new facilities and the improvements to come are going to make that experience even more enjoyable.”

State Senator Tom O'Mara said, “Stony Brook State Park is one of the Southern Tier’s great recreational attractions. This significant state investment to enhance the park’s public swimming facilities will ensure that Stony Brook remains an outstanding destination for future generations.”

Assemblymember Marjorie Byrnes said, “As we celebrate the completion of these significant improvements at Stony Brook State Park, we are not only enhancing a cherished destination but also reinforcing our commitment to the health and well-being of New York's families. This investment provides safe and enjoyable recreational opportunities for all. Let's embrace this opportunity to disconnect from our screens, connect with nature, and create lasting memories in our beautiful state parks."

Governor Hochul’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” campaign builds on her efforts to promote healthy living among young people and families across New York. Governor Hochul recently signed nation-leading legislation – the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids Act and New York Child Data Protection Act – to protect kids from addictive social media feeds and shield their personal data from online platforms. As part of her $1 billion investment in mental health statewide, Governor Hochul has significantly expanded access to mental health care and resources for young people and their families, including school-based mental health clinics and Youth Assertive Community Treatment teams. This focus on youth supports and services continued with additional investments secured by the Governor in the FY2025 Enacted Budget.

The investment in the park’s waterfront also builds on Governor Hochul’s New York Statewide Investment in Municipal Swimming initiative (NY SWIMS). Recognizing that drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4 and that climate change will increase extreme heat events, Governor Hochul secured measures in the FY 2025 Enacted Budget and launched other initiatives for NY SWIMS to build out municipal pools in high-need areas, connect New Yorkers to the State’s rivers and lakes, address the lifeguard shortage, and invest in State parks and pools.

This year marks the 100th anniversary the State Parks system. Celebratory initiatives include ‘Blazing A Trail,’ an interactive timeline chronicling the agency’s history and influential figures; an exhibit in the New York State Capitol’s State Street Tunnel currently on view; the Share Your Story project, which invites people to tell their own stories relating to Parks and Sites; the Centennial Challenge, which encourages people to win prizes by participating in various activities at parks and sites; and the release of the Centennial Collection merchandise, which includes t-shirts, hoodies, mugs and more. Additional initiatives will be announced throughout 2024.

