Today: Last Day to Apply for FEMA Assistance After April 2 Storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Survivors of the April 2 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides have until 11:59 p.m. ET tonight to apply for federal assistance.

Survivors can apply in-person at the following Disaster Recovery Centers until 6 p.m. today:

Carter County: Members Choice Credit Union, 438 Interstate Drive, Grayson, KY 41143.

Fayette County: Emergency Operations Center, 115 Cisco Road, Lexington, KY 40504.

Greenup County: Greenup County Courthouse, 301 Main St., Greenup, KY 41114.

Other Ways to Apply for Federal Assistance

Homeowners and renters in Boyd, Carter, Fayette, Greenup, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Mason, Oldham, Union and Whitley counties can:

If survivors use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. For accessible information about how to register for FEMA disaster assistance, survivors can watch this video YouTube link.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations can apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster. More information can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. A Business Recovery Center is operating at Jefferson County Fire Station, 8905 US-42, Prospect, KY 40059. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the April 2 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4782. Follow FEMA on X, formerly called Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.