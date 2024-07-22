FEMA Commits $989 Million to Strengthen St. Croix’s Wastewater System

ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands – FEMA continues its partnership with the Government of the Virgin Islands strengthening critical infrastructure damaged during Hurricane Maria on St. Croix with today’s obligation of $989 million toward making the island’s wastewater system more resilient against catastrophic events.

The prudent replacement of a vast majority of wastewater sewer lines and 14 pump stations on St. Croix is made possible under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018. This Public Assistance Alternative Procedures project further demonstrates FEMA’s collaboration with the territory to replace critical facilities and infrastructure destroyed during hurricanes Irma and Maria in September 2017.

FEMA will continue to focus on a collaboration with our territorial and other federal partners on a recovery from Irma and Maria that will provide the Government of the Virgin Islands the technical and financial resources to replace infrastructure built to withstand future storms.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with the Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority to transform St. Croix’s wastewater collection, transport and sewage system into a resilient infrastructure that will serve the community of St. Croix for decades to come,” said FEMA U.S. Virgin Islands Recovery Director Kristen Hodge.

As of today, FEMA has committed $11.9 billion through its Public Assistance program toward emergency and permanent repairs for infrastructure damaged during the 2017 hurricanes. Of the $11.9 billion, about $1.2 billion is approved toward hazard mitigation measures to help break the cycle of disaster damage and reconstruction.

