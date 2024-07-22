Dream Center Golden Triangle Receives $150,000 in National Grant Funding

Dream Center Golden Triangle

Dream Center awarded grant from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund and the Getty Foundation's Conserving Black Modernism program

WEST POINT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dream Center Golden Triangle announced it has received $150,000 in funding from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund (a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation) and the Getty Foundation’s Conserving Black Modernism program.

Dream Center Golden Triangle is one of 8 sites selected for this year’s Conserving Black Modernism program, and one of 30 sites to receive a total of $3 million in grant funding as part of the Action Fund’s broader 2024 National Grant Program to advance ongoing preservation activities at historic sites, buildings, and landscapes that represent African American cultural heritage.

This funding will support the planning process for the adaptive reuse of Kenneth G. Neigh Dormitory Complex situated on the former Mary Holmes College campus.

“We are grateful to the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund and the Getty Foundation for their support of Dream Center and our dedication to telling the story of J. Max Bond Jr and Bond Ryder Associates achievements and resilience,” said Cole Bryan, Executive Director of Dream Center Golden Triangle. “Max Bond stands as a monumental figure in the world of architecture, celebrated for his innovative designs and his commitment to social justice. As the first built project of Bond Ryder Associates, we must explore creative ways to adaptively reuse and preserve this landmark.”

"It's a very important building from a historical standpoint and a societal standpoint," said Roger Pryor, Founding Director of PryorMorrow architectural firm.

“The National Grant Program represents the Action Fund’s enduring commitment to telling the full American story - one that makes room for Black resilience, creativity, and achievement,” said Brent Leggs, Executive Director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund. “History is crucial to our nation’s understanding of where we’ve come from, who we are today, and how we envision our future. These grants will support critical preservation efforts to revitalize and sustain tangible links to our shared past that we hope will inspire future generations.”

With more than $140 million in funding, the Action Fund is the largest U.S. resource dedicated to the preservation of African American historic places. To learn more about this program and this year’s grant recipients, visit savingplaces.org/actionfund.

“We’re thrilled to support a second iteration of grants for the Conserving Black Modernism program,” said Joan Weinstein, director of the Getty Foundation. “This program both expands our understanding of modernist architecture in the United States and celebrates the unique contributions of pioneering African American architects who have long been overlooked.” To learn more about Conserving Black Modernism and other Getty programs, visit https://www.getty.edu/projects/conserving-black-modernism/

Operating by the motto "find a need and fill it, find a hurt and heal it," Dream Center is committed to community transformation. To learn more about Dream Center, visit dreamcenterms.org.