New affordable homes open for Skidegate Band members

CANADA, July 22 - Skidegate Band members now have access to 24 affordable homes with the opening of a new on-reserve rental complex.

“The Xaayda Naay 24-plex will provide much-needed affordable housing to help our growing population. I’m happy this project is complete so we can welcome Elders and families home into a warm, inviting space built on a strong cultural foundation,” said Billy Yovanovich, chief councillor, Skidegate Band Council. “The complex also meets a major goal to increase housing stock and build more homes. With Xaayda Naay, we strengthen our community and improve quality of life, with help from BC Housing and Indigenous Services Canada.”

Located at 848 Highway 16 in Skidegate, Haida Gwaii, the building is a two-storey complex adjacent to the Skidegate Wellness Centre, providing tenants with direct access to culturally appropriate services. The homes include a mix of one- and two-bedroom units, both of which include a den, with rents geared to income.

The building will also feature Haida art representing two Haida Clans, Raven and Eagle, in celebration of Haida culture. In addition to comprehensive community engagement, the Skidegate Band Council was actively involved in the design of the new building, which emphasizes traditional communal living.

“True reconciliation revolves around action. By utilizing the knowledge and expertise of the Skidegate Band Council, new and affordable homes are opening for families of the Skidegate First Nation,” said Ravi Kahlon, B.C. Minister of Housing. “Partnerships like this show how governments can work together to solve the housing crisis and, in turn, ensure the well-being of Indigenous Peoples across the province.”

The new homes are the result of a partnership between the Province, through BC Housing, the federal government, through Indigenous Services Canada, the Skidegate Band Council and the newly created Xaayda Naay Haida House Society, which will operate the building.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with the Skidegate First Nation on this project that will provide more Elders and families with a safe and affordable place to call home along with services that honour their traditions,” said Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “We will always be there to support these kinds of projects that support Indigenous Peoples and that can transform communities for generations to come.”

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 80,000 homes that have been delivered or underway, including nearly 400 homes on the North Coast.

Quotes:

Patty Hajdu, federal Minister of Indigenous Services –

“This project is showing the entire country what can be accomplished when First Nations lead the way and all levels of government are there to support them. This project is providing safe and sustainable housing for the community, while the design highlights the importance of the raven and eagle in Haida culture.”

Jennifer Rice, MLA for North Coast –

“For too long, colonial governments have provided not only substandard housing for First Nations people but utilized a generic housing template regardless of if it made sense for the local geography, weather or people. With the Skidegate Band Council's creative vision, these new affordable homes highlight our collective ability to create beautiful and connected communities where families can truly thrive. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the project partners for their dedicated collaboration, making this project a new type of culturally appropriate blueprint for future developments in our province."

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, provided approximately $5 million for the project through the Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund (IHF) and is providing approximately $420,000 in annual operating funding.

The IHF is a $1.7-billion investment to build 3,500 new homes for Indigenous Peoples, on and off reserve. Including these homes in Skidegate, approximately 1,565 IHF homes have opened or are underway since 2018.

The Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement provided $2 million in joint funding under the National Housing Strategy.

Indigenous Services Canada provided a grant of approximately $1.4 million for the site development and the new homes.

Learn More:

