Chemical Protective Gloves Market Size Expected to Surpass USD 9.3 Billion by 2034 Driven by a 7.0% CAGR | Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The market for chemical protective gloves is growing as a result of increased industry compliance with regulations and safety awareness brought about by several governmental agencies and organizations, including OSHA.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc. , July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The chemical protective gloves market (化学防護手袋市場) was projected to attain US$ 4.4 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 9.3 billion .

Continuous advancements in materials and technology have led to the development of gloves with improved durability, dexterity, and chemical resistance in the global chemical protective gloves market. Moreover, factors like increased industrial activities, strict workplace safety regulations, and growing healthcare demands are driving market growth.

The market is highly volatile, with key players making investments in research and development to innovate and meet the changing safety standards and user needs. The demand for high-quality chemical protective gloves is expected to rise during the forecast period as global industries prioritize worker safety.

Key Findings of Market Report

Chemicals frequently have poisonous, flammable, corrosive, and combustible properties, which make them hazardous in the workplace and for the environment.

An increase in workplace accidents has raised serious concerns, which has led to a rise in the market for chemical protective gloves and other personal protective equipment. Chemical accidents at work have grown recently.

Several end-use sectors greatly stress the usage of chemical protective gloves due to strict safety rules enforced by regulatory organizations. End-user industries are required by a number of government rules and standards to provide safety gloves and other protective gear to workers in specific types of work environments.

Workers in sectors like construction, manufacturing, food and beverage, and chemicals are required to wear protective gear.

When gloves are worn on the hands, direct skin contact with potentially harmful substances can be avoided. Wearing the appropriate glove is crucial when working with dangerous chemicals. Exposure to a hazardous substance whilst wearing chemical gloves might cause significant harm if proper measures are not taken.

Market Trends for Chemical Protective Gloves

The chemical, manufacturing, culinary, transportation, and pharmaceutical industries have all grown significantly as a result of rapid industrialization, which has a beneficial effect on the market value of chemical protective gloves.

Manufacturers of chemical protective gloves are putting more and more emphasis on technology developments since they present a huge potential in the worldwide market. Ansell's introduction of PI-KARE Technology is one notable development in the field of chemical gloves.

This avoids the use of traditional chemical accelerators that are known to induce Type IV chemical allergies and sensitivities and instead employs safe chemical accelerators to reduce the possibility of allergic responses involving the skin.

Global Market for Chemical Protective Gloves: Regional Outlook

North America dominates the ecosystem because of strict government regulations about worker safety.

dominates the ecosystem because of strict government regulations about worker safety. In the United States , the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is responsible for enforcing strict safety regulations. It is mandatory for numerous businesses, including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and chemical processing, to utilize protective equipment, including chemical protective gloves.

, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is responsible for enforcing strict safety regulations. It is mandatory for numerous businesses, including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and chemical processing, to utilize protective equipment, including chemical protective gloves. The need for premium protective gloves is fueled by these rules, which also guarantee worker safety.

The market is further supported by the region's thriving healthcare industry and the continuous need for lab and medical gloves.

Government programs that highlight the value of protective gear include the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) standards. These initiatives encourage ongoing innovation and the use of cutting-edge materials and technology in the glove production process.

Therefore, North America's strong market share for chemical protective gloves is supported by both the region's industrial and healthcare demands as well as the region's extensive regulatory framework.

Chemical Protective Gloves Market: Key Players

According to the chemical protective gloves industry research, most businesses are investing a substantial amount of money to increase their footprint, mostly in well-known regions of the world.

One of the most important tactics used by market participants is the launch of new products. The following companies are well-known participants in the chemical protective gloves market:

Ansell Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Magid Glove & Safety Manufacturing Company LLC.

The 3M Company

Newell Brands (Mapa Professional)

SHOWA GROUP

Uvex Safety (Uvex Group)

W.W. Grainger Inc.

Lakeland Industries Inc.

Superior Glove

Key Developments

Ansell Limited stated on May 21, 2024, that it would be purchasing the Personal Protective Equipment division of Kimberly-Clark Corporation. The purchase will assist the firm in meeting the needs of clients from various business profiles by expanding its footprint and line of business.

With the launch of KimtechTM PolarisTM Nitrile Gloves on January 12, 2024, Kimberly-Clark ProfessionalTM made a substantial leap in worker comfort and safety in labs. The gloves are made to satisfy the exacting requirements of scientists who operate in difficult conditions. The gloves provide equal weight to comfort and safety, which should increase the company's product line and income stream.

Global Chemical Protective Gloves Market Segmentation

Type

Reusable

Disposable

Material

Nitrile Gloves

Butyl Gloves

Latex Gloves

Neoprene Gloves

Others

Sterility

Non-sterile

Sterile

Price

High

Medium

Low

End Use

Healthcare

Chemicals

Automobile

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Others

Distribution Channel

Online

E-commerce Websites

Company-owned Websites

Offline

Direct

Indirect

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

