All Amzie All The Time: Amzie Adams Pop-Up Art Gallery Opens in New Orleans French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amzie Adams, the internationally acclaimed painter, musician, poet, and performance artist, is thrilled to announce the opening of his pop-up art gallery, “All Amzie All The Time.” This captivating exhibition will showcase sixty decades of Amzie’s remarkable work, celebrating New Orleans culture through his unique lens.

Event Details:

Gallery Name: All Amzie All The Time
Location: 536 Royal Street, New Orleans
Dates: Throughout August
Opening Hours: Daily from 11 am to 7 pm

Special Events:

Dirty Linen Night (August 10): Join us from 6 pm to 9 pm for an unforgettable evening.
Commemorative Poster Signing (August 17): Amzie to sign limited edition posters from 3 pm to 5 pm.
Amzie’s 80th Birthday Soiree (August 24): A celebration (and perhaps a Seance) from 7 pm to 9 pm.

About Amzie Adams:

Amzie arrived in New Orleans sometime in the 1960s and has called it home ever since. An internationally recognized painter, musician, poet, and performance artist, Amzie can often be seen in and around the French Quarter and Faubourg Marigny wearing his trademark top hat, white beard, and custom-made clothing.

Over the years he has been a subject for the documentary project The American Experience for PBS, interviewed for the New Orleans Historic Collection, and the focus of countless articles about New Orleans. His work is the pride of many private collections.

Join Us:

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to immerse yourself in Amzie Adams’ artistic journey. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or simply curious, stop by “All Amzie All The Time” and experience the magic of New Orleans through Amzie’s eyes.

