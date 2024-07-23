Algorithm Trading Market Doubtless To Enhance Future Progress with Pionex, Tickeron, Algonomics
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Algorithm Trading Market is Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2030
Stay up-to-date with Global Algorithm Trading Market Research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF MI introduces new research on Algorithm Trading covering the micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Algorithm Trading explores a comprehensive study of various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales, and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists of both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the major key players profiled in the study are Zerodha Streak (India), Algotraders (Switzerland), Robotraders (United Kingdom), Tradetorn Tech (United States), Omnesys Nest (India), Odin (United States), Meta Trader (Cyprus), Algonomics (Belgium), Pionex (United States), Tickeron (United States)
Algorithm Trading Market Overview
The major growth drivers of the market include the rising demand for fast, reliable, and effective order execution, reducing transactional costs, increasing government regulations, and growing demand for market surveillance. Moreover, increasing disposable income has led to an increased trading activity which makes it an important factor driving the growth of the algorithmic trading market. Most of the vendors in the algorithmic trading market offer cloud-based trading solutions to gain maximum profits and effectively automate the trading process. The adoption of cloud-based algorithmic trading solutions is expected to grow, mainly due to their benefits such as easy trade data maintenance, cost-effectiveness, scalability, and effective management.
Market Trends:
Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions
Market Drivers:
Growing Demand for AI-based Services in the Financial Sector
Increasing Government Regulations and Growing Demand for Market Surveillance
Rising Adoption of Non-equity Trading Algorithms by Institutional Asset Managers
Market Opportunities:
Algorithmic Trading to Have No Impact on Human Emotions
Emergence of Ai and Algorithms in the Financial Services Sector
Highlighted of Algorithm Trading Market Segments and Sub-Segment:
Algorithm Trading Market by Key Players: Zerodha Streak (India), Algotraders (Switzerland), Robotraders (United Kingdom), Tradetorn Tech (United States), Omnesys Nest (India), Odin (United States), Meta Trader (Cyprus), Algonomics (Belgium), Pionex (United States), Tickeron (United States)
Algorithm Trading Market by Types: Developers, Component
Algorithm Trading Market by End-User/Application: Cloud-based, On-premise, Web-based
Market Leaders & Development Strategies:
Zerodha leading Company has come up with version 4 of their website which is designed for beginners as well as regular traders. Automatic investing systems are built by major players in the market. In 2021, Zerodha Streak came up with an algorithm trading tool for retail traders. It has a pre-defined structure of instructions in the software. It has a simple set of steps that one can follow and trade using an algorithm. Firstly one creates strategies followed by back testing of historical data to check effectiveness then lastly deployment which tracks the price moments of stocks.
