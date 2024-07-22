DEC Fire Response Crew Deploys to Western US

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that a team of 20 Department of Environmental Conservation fire responders was deployed this week to assist with efforts to contain wildfires raging in Montana. Eight Forest Rangers and 11 staff from DEC’s divisions of Lands and Forests and Fish and Wildlife, and a DEC Fire Warden will travel to Montana for a two-week assignment. In addition, one Forest Ranger was deployed to assist fire suppression crews in Oregon.

“With dozens of wildfires being managed across the country, New York is prepared to send help to other states in need,” Governor Hochul said. “Our expert Forest Rangers and trained wildland firefighting staff will be instrumental in helping lead firefighting efforts to protect lives and property. I thank these brave firefighters for answering the call and look forward to their safe return.”

New York State often deploys highly trained wildland firefighters to help battle fires as part of interstate and international firefighting compacts. In Montana, 75 active wildfires are burning more than 64,000 acres of land. The team of 20 New York wildland firefighters led by DEC Forest Rangers will travel to high danger fire areas and serve as the initial attack on any new fires that start burning.

Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “New York State is fortunate to have world-class wildland firefighters at DEC and stands ready to help our neighbors out west. After a busy year of travel to Canadian wildfires last year, we thank our Forest Rangers and forestry experts for once again stepping up to the challenge to help lead a team of heroes fighting the Montana wildfires.”

In 1979, New York sent its first firefighting crew to assist western states with large wildfires. On average, one or two crews are deployed as needed to assist with wildfires every year. In addition to helping contain wildfires and minimize damage, these crews gain valuable experience that is utilized fighting wildfires and managing all-risk incidents in New York.

All personnel and travel expenses for the New York crews are either paid directly by the U.S. Forest Service or reimbursed to New York State based on a mutual aid agreement between states and federal land agencies.