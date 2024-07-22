$15 Million to Fund Suicide Prevention Services

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced five conditional awards totaling $15 million over five years to help community-based service providers to develop innovative programs that will help reduce suicide risk among youth from historically underserved populations. Administered by the Office of Mental Health, the state funding through the Connecting Youth to Mental Health Supports program will help develop programs and suicide prevention strategies among racial and ethnic minority populations and LGBTQ+ groups, including those in rural areas.

“While New York’s suicide prevention efforts are nation-leading, we have seen alarming trends developing among youth and young adults since onset of the COVID-19 pandemic four years ago,” Governor Hochul said. “These awards will help develop innovative and culturally appropriate programs to serve the mental health needs of the young New Yorkers – especially those at the center of these tragic trends.”

The awards will develop community-based, treatment-adjacent mental health services aimed at building a sense of safety and connectedness at-risk populations and to establish partnerships to help these individuals access treatment when needed. Grant recipients with their total award amount over five years include:

Contact Community Services Inc., Onondaga County; $2.9 million

Onondaga County; $2.9 million Child Center of New York, New York City; $3.4 million

New York City; $3.4 million John R. Oishei Children's Hospital of Buffalo, Erie County; $2.9 million

Erie County; $2.9 million Access: Supports for Living Inc., Orange County, $2.9 million

Orange County, $2.9 million Comunilife Inc., Nassau County, $2.9 million

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “By focusing prevention efforts on young New Yorkers at risk, we can connect them with critical and sometimes life-saving services they might not otherwise encounter during a mental health crisis. This funding will help community-based service providers to tailor innovative programs to connect with traditionally marginalized groups and help them address their mental health issues in a culturally competent manner.”

State Senator Samra G. Brouk said, “Suicide rates among Black youth have increased faster than for any other racial group and we know that New York’s youth mental health crisis is impacting historically underserved populations at higher rates across many outcome measurements. I applaud Governor Hochul’s work to make much-needed investments in community-based service providers to help reduce suicide risk among these youth.”

State Senator Luis Sepulveda said, “I particularly want to applaud Governor Hochul for recognizing the unique mental health needs of at-risk youth in historically underserved racial and ethnic groups. Communities and families of color which I represent in my Bronx district are particularly vulnerable because of an acute lack of mental health resources and services targeted toward and reflective of their special cultural, racial and ethnic needs. Particularly when it comes to dual diagnoses requiring mental health and substance abuse services, as well as suicide prevention, there are profound gaps in the delivery system and countless youth and their families have suffered as a consequence. As someone whose family has endured the suffering of mental illness and addiction, I want to commend Governor Hochul for continuing to place the needs of the endangered at the top of her agenda. The $15 million in grants and the unique programs that will be developed by community service providers as a result will go a long way in helping a formerly forgotten population.”

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “We are facing a youth mental health crisis, particularly in the LGBTQ community. According to the Trevor Project, over 40% of LGBTQ youth and half of all trans and nonbinary young people in New York State have seriously considered attempting suicide. That is unacceptable. I applaud Governor Hochul for dedicating $15 million for suicide prevention services for at risk young people across our state, including $3.4 million for the Child Center of New York in New York City. By funding community-based service providers like this once, we can ensure that every New Yorker, especially those from underserved communities, has access to high quality mental health services.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “Many people in New York are facing mental health challenges, particularly young individuals in marginalized communities. It is essential that we take proactive steps and offer resources to help our youth deal with mental health crises. By doing this, we can give them a better opportunity to live happier and more fulfilling lives. I appreciate Governor Hochul for prioritizing this issue, as it will provide our youth with the necessary tools to navigate through difficult times.”

State Senator Gustavo Rivera said, “By expanding suicide prevention efforts across our state, we can increase options for appropriate treatment so we can save lives and help heal communities. New Yorkers in low-income neighborhoods have the highest rate of suicide, with teenage Latina New Yorkers facing disproportionately high rates of suicide ideation and mortality. In the Bronx, the rates of youth suicide are incredibly concerning. I'm grateful that this funding will focus on equitable access to mental health services, addressing injustices that create barriers to access to care.”

Assemblymember Aileen Gunther said, “One of the most effective ways to address suicide in our state is to ensure those most at-risk are connected to and comfortable with prevention services. These programs are aimed at building trust with these populations and connecting them with the critical services designed to save lives. As a Registered Nurse and Chair of the Assembly Mental Health Committee I am keenly aware of the struggles New Yorkers are facing today and I commend Governor Hochul for continuing to make mental health and suicide prevention a focus of her administration.”

Assemblymember Danny O’Donnell said, “Anti-bullying and suicide prevention legislation have been central to my career, and I am excited to support Governor Hochul’s initiative. New York has been at the forefront of youth mental health support, but today our young people are battling a mental health crisis. Governor Hochul’s investment reaffirms her commitment to our most vulnerable— LGBTQ+ youth, children of color, and rural communities. This funding will empower community-based organizations to innovate and implement life-saving support.”

Assemblymember Amy Paulin said, “I'm thrilled to see this significant investment in suicide prevention for at risk-youth in New York State. This funding will help address the unique challenges faced by underserved communities. It recognizes that a one-size-fits-all approach often falls short, and instead focuses on tailored strategies for young people with diverse backgrounds. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and commitment to supporting the mental health needs of all New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Michaelle C. Solages said, “Despite ongoing efforts, the concerning increase in suicide rates highlights the need for further action. Allocating $15 million to this critical service allows New York State to address the significant challenges faced by our most at-risk communities. Studies have shown that Black adolescents between the ages of 10 and 19 are more likely to commit suicide than their white counterparts, while young people in the LGBTQ+ community are four times more likely to take their own life compared to their peers. By using these funds to expand the use of screening tools and to research the risk factors our youth face, we will better understand how to address this issue more directly while curbing the number of suicides in our adolescent population. Furthermore, this is an opportunity to give marginalized young people access to resources that may have once been out of reach. This is a major step for addressing cultural competency in healthcare across the state, and I commend the Governor for making this excellent decision.”

Assemblymember Pam Hunter said, “Governor Hochul’s announcement of $15 million to fund suicide prevention services for at-risk youth is a vital step toward protecting our most vulnerable populations. By addressing the unique cultural factors that place Hispanic, Black/African American, Asian American/Pacific Islander, American Indian/Alaskan Native, and LGBQIA+ youth at heightened risk, we can create a safer, more supportive environment for all. This initiative reflects our commitment to ensuring that every young person, regardless of their background, has access to the mental health support they need. I commend Governor Hochul for her leadership in prioritizing the mental health and well-being of our diverse communities.”

Assemblymember Carrie Woerner said, “The increasing suicide rates among youth in rural communities is deeply concerning. I am grateful to Governor Hochul for encouraging and supporting the development of innovative programs that address the underlying causes of suicide amongst our young people.”

Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas said, “More than ever, especially after the onset of COVID-19, our youth are facing astounding mental health challenges without access to culturally relevant support and resources. Today’s announcement is a major step in the right direction and represents a thoughtful investment in our youth, especially those from marginalized communities. According to research released by the United Hospital Fund, in New York State, an estimated 1 in 4 adolescents experienced a behavioral health condition in 2022. Black and Latine high school students were nearly twice as likely to attempt suicide compared to White high schoolers from 2019 to 2021. This investment will help us build a more equitable, healthier New York.”

Assemblymember Chantel Jackson said, “As a former high school social worker, I have witnessed firsthand the need for targeted mental health resources for young people, especially young people of color and LGBTQ youth. This funding will help bridge care gaps and offer hope to countless young lives. I commend Governor Hochul for her commitment to the mental health of all of New York's youth.”

Assemblymember Anna Kelles said, “I am thrilled that Governor Hochul has announced $15 million in new funding for suicide prevention and mental health services for at-risk youth across our state. These funds will go directly to community-based service providers to develop cutting-edge programs to connect youth from historically underserved populations with suicide prevention services. Far too many BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, AAPI and rural youth in New York face a severe lack of adequate mental health and suicide prevention services and resources. According to the American Psychological Association, youth from racial and ethnic minority groups, in the LGBTQ+ community and in rural areas face higher suicide rates than many of their peers. These funds will create equity in access to suicide prevention programs and mental health resources for young people across our state and ensure they are focused on our most at risk youth. As a member of the Assembly’s Mental Health Committee, I welcome the news of these funds being made available for community-based service providers to implement programs that will undoubtedly save lives.”

Assemblymember Grace Lee said, “Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for Asian American youth in New York, highlighting the urgent need for specialized care and outreach. I thank Governor Hochul for recognizing the unique needs of our youth in underserved communities and supporting community-based organizations in developing targeted programs for them.”

Contact Community Services will use the funding for its youth suicide prevention program with a focus on Black/African American, Hispanic/Latinx, and LGBTQ+ youth between the ages 12 and 18 in Onondaga County. This program provides culturally responsive and trauma-informed services to marginalized and at-risk youth to promote safety, connectedness, and good mental health to reduce the risk of suicide and establish age-appropriate pathways for intervention.

The Child Center of New York will develop a program to reduce the risk of suicide and build a sense of safety and connectedness for high-risk youth and young adults up to age 24 who are living in Queens and Brooklyn. Specifically, the program will focus on groups more likely to experience post-pandemic poor mental health outcomes, including Black/African Americans, Hispanic/Latinx, Asian/Pacific Islanders, and LGBTQ+ youth.

The John R. Oishei Children's Hospital of Buffalo will implement a new protocol that will expand its prevention efforts to all patients between the ages of 11 and 21 who are screened for suicide, not just those at the highest risk. The funding will also allow Oishei to expand prevention screening services, making them available at tabling events involving underserved populations.

Access: Supports for Living Inc. will develop Youth Resilience, Education, and Advocacy for Children’s Health program –also called Youth REACH –to focus primarily on suicide prevention for youth and young adults from historically marginalized or underrepresented communities, with a special focus on LGBTQ+ individuals. Serving both rural and urban communities in Dutchess, Orange, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan, and Ulster counties, this program will provide treatment-adjacent risk assessment and include safety planning and connection to crisis intervention services, screenings, individual and group support services, and peer support services.

Comunilife will expand its ‘Life is Precious’ program to provide culturally and linguistically appropriate suicide prevention activities for at-risk Latina teens between the ages of 12 and 18 and their families in Hempstead and in Nassau County on Long Island. The program will focus on teens enrolled in school and living with depression, suicide ideation or other diagnosed mental illness.

Governor Hochul has made youth mental health a focus of her administration. The FY25 Enacted Budget expands mental health support for children statewide, fulfilling an agenda she outlined in her State of the State address in January.

The Budget provides $20 million in start-up funding for school-based mental health clinics and a rolling application process to expedite these awards, which were previously secured through the state procurement process. An additional $2 million was dedicated to expanding peer-to-peer mental wellness efforts among young people across the state, including training programs like teen Mental Health First Aid.

While the suicide rate in New York State has remained relatively stable since 2012, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey found alarming mental health trends among high school-aged youth between 2011 and 2021 – especially among teen girls. Nearly a third of teen girls seriously considered attempting suicide in 2021, an increase from 19 percent the prior decade; about three in five felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021, which was twice the rate of teen boys and represents a nearly 60 percent increase over the rate recorded in 2011.

This survey also found that youth from marginalized populations are more likely to suffer mental health issues: More than half of LGBTQ+ students expressed having poor mental health, with one in five reporting having attempted suicide in the past year. Suicide attempts were also elevated among Black youth when compared to White youth, according to the report.

The awards build on state efforts to engage at-risk and underserved populations with prevention efforts and mental health supports, including youth and young adults identifying as transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary and help those questioning or struggling with gender identity. Earlier this year, OMH conditionally awarded a total of $1 million to three service providers through the Connecting Youth to Mental Health Supports-TGNCNB initiative, which is part of the Lorena Borjas Transgender and Non-binary Wellness and Equity Fund and provides funding to support trans-led and staffed community-based services for this underserved population.

Likewise, there have been alarming increases in suicide rates among Black youth. Suicide rates among Black individuals ages 10 to 19 have increased 54 percent since 2018, and faster than all other racial and ethnic groups, according to a report released by the Pew Charitable Trust in April.

The suicide rate among Black youth, ages 10 to 17 rose 144 percent from 2007 to 2020, even though overall youth suicide rates were trending downward. Black adolescents were also significantly less likely than their peers in other demographic groups to receive mental health care, the report found.